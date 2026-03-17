Nashville Symphony Reveals 2026/27 Pops and Movie Season and Specials

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Featuring more than 35 performances covering a wide range of genres and live-to-film concerts, the Nashville Symphony has announced its 2026/27 pops and movie series and select specials. The Nashville Symphony previously announced its Classical and Family Series programming on February 24, the first full season with newly appointed Music Director Leonard Slatkin, featuring classic works by Mozart, Brahms, Beethoven, Schubert, and many others.

POPS SERIES

The 2026/27 Season features seven Pops Series concerts celebrating 80 years of the Nashville Symphony with a season that travels through the sounds of our eight decades. A wide range of artists, genres, and styles will be performed alongside the Nashville Symphony. These concerts have been consciously curated to reflect a century of music through the decades.

The series kicks off with the Birth of Pops, under the baton of versatile conductor Keith Lockhart (Oct. 8 & 9); followed by Jason Seber conducting the Nat King Cole Songbook to represent the 1950s (Nov. 12 & 13); Lucas Waldin conducts Aretha: A Tribute (1960s) (Feb. 11 & 12, 2027); Allman Brothers and Gov't Mule's Warren Haynes performs 70s classics (Mar. 11 & 12, 2027); Richard Kaufman conducts 1980's – Celebrating John Williams (Apr. 15 & 16, 2027); Enrico Lopez-Yañez returns to Schermerhorn to conduct hits from the 90s and 2000s with Better Than Ezra and Friends (May 13 & 14, 2027; and local favorite Cody Fry alongside his father, conductor Gary Fry end the series with the familiar music of today (Jun. 17 & 18, 2027).

MOVIE SERIES

The Nashville Symphony's hugely popular Movie Series returns for five full-length classic and hit movies with the Orchestra performing the scores live-to-film. Four of the presentations feature iconic scores by the legendary John Williams: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Nov. 6 to 8), Jurassic Park (Apr. 2 to 4, 2027), Superman (Apr. 30 to May 2, 2027), and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (May 28 to 30). The Orchestra will also perform The Wizard of Oz, composed by Harold Arlen and adapted by Herbert Stothart with lyrics by Edgar “Yip” Harburg (Feb. 5 to 7, 2027).

SPECIAL EVENTS AND PRESENTATIONS

The Nashville Symphony welcomes the return of the Orchestra's annual holiday performance of Holiday Brass Spectacular returns for one night only (Dec. 13). Other popular holiday offerings include Elf in Concert with the Nashville Symphony (Dec. 2), and the beloved Schermerhorn tradition, Home Alone (Dec. 4 to 6).

SUBSCRIPTION AND TICKET INFORMATION

Classical and Family Series subscriptions are on sale now, with packages ranging from 4 to 14 concerts for as low as $140. Season ticket holders save up to 25% off regular prices and receive a variety of benefits, including presale access to newly added concerts, priority and discount parking options, free ticket exchanges for most concerts (up to 72 hours before the performance), flexible payment plans, and more. Single tickets to individual concerts will be available beginning June 1.