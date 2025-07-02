Tayler Holder Joins Ryman Auditorium Benefit Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Craig Campbell recently announced the inaugural Kenny Campbell Foundation Benefit Concert featuring Bradley Gaskin and friends at the Ryman Auditorium on July 24, 2025. Now, it has been revealed that country star and social media sensation Tayler Holder has been added to the lineup, joining Michael Ray, Bryan White, and Hailey Benedict. Tickets range from $65 to $175, plus fees, and are available now here.

Holder, who has now racked up around 14 million streams for his breakout anthem “Dyin’ Flame” and 4 million streams for his latest single “This Ain’t You Leaving” in just 30 days, also won the 11th Annual Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge in Nashville on June 2. He replaces Tyler Farr on the benefit concert bill due to a scheduling conflict.

A limited number of VIP tickets are currently available for $175 and include an exclusive two-song acoustic set performed by Campbell and Gaskin 30 minutes before doors open, a show poster, and a photo with them on the famous Ryman stage. A guitar signed by all of the artists will be auctioned to the highest bidder during the concert.

The Kenny Campbell Foundation:

The Kenny Campbell Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by Craig Campbell to honor his father, who lost his battle with Colorectal Cancer at age 36. The organization specializes in raising money for research hospitals and doctors that focus on finding a cure and preventative measures for Colorectal Cancer. Colorectal cancer is a disease in which cells in the colon or rectum grow out of control, making it extremely difficult to treat. Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in both men and women. Please join us in the fight against Colorectal Cancer.

