THAT WOMAN- THE MONOLOGUE SHOW and THAT WOMAN- THE DANCE SHOW to Be Presented in Tandem at the Darkhorse Theatre

The Darkhorse Theatre is set to stage tandem productions of That Woman- The Monologue Show and That Woman- The Dance Show. Ticket for all shows are now on sale at tnplaywrights.org. The Monologue Show will take place for one night only, while the Dance Show will perform on multiple days. Find more information about the shows and performance schedules below.

That Woman - The Monologue Show

That Woman - The Monologue Show is co-produced by Angela Gimlin (Founder and COO of Nashville's Inebriated Shakespeare Company) and Tennessee Playwrights Studio and is directed by Stephanie Houghton (founder of Gadabout Theatre Company). This production is co-written by the following Nashville playwright/actors: Molly Breen, Dianne DeWald, Angela Gimlin, April Hardcastle-Miles, Alicia Haymer, Nettie Kraft, Ang Madaline-Johnson, Mary McCallum, Elizabeth Turner, and Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva.

That Woman - The Monologue Show explores the stories of women who were involved or rumored-to-be-involved with President John F. Kennedy and provides a fascinating look at a lesser-known aspect of history and a thought-provoking and entertaining evening of theatre, sure to spark interesting post-show discussion among audience members. This show contains adult themes and language.

The cast for the run at the Darkhorse Theater (West Side Cast) includes: Molly Breen as Mimi Alford, Ibby Cizmar as Priscilla Wear, Dianne DeWald as Mary Pinchot Meyer, Angela Gimlin as Blaze Starr, April Hardcastle-Miles as Inga Arvad, Sofia Hernádez Morales as Jill Cowan, Ang Madaline-Johnson as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Mary McCallum as Ellen Rometsch, Elizabeth Turner as Judith Exner, and Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva as Marilyn Monroe. Dates and times for this production are: Thursday, June 16th - 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 18th - 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 19th - 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 23rd - 7:30 p.m. (pay-what-you-can night - free/donations accepted), Saturday, June 25th - 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 26th - 2:00 p.m. The Darkhorse Theater is located at 4610 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37209.

The cast for the show at The East Room (East Side Cast) includes: Molly Breen as Mimi Alford, Karla Dansereau as Priscilla Wear, Dianne Dewald as Mary Pinchot Meyer, Angela Gimlin as Blaze Starr, Madison Gunn as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, April Hardcastle-Miles as Inga Arvad, Sofia Hernádez Morales as Jill Cowan, Silva Riganelli as Judith Exner, Audrey Venable as Ellen Rometsch, and Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva as Marilyn Monroe. This show will take place one night only: Wednesday, June 29th at 7:30 p.m. The East Room is located at 2412 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206.

Other women theatre artists contributing to this production include: Rachel Agee (Script Editor), Renee Brank (Stage Manager), Bethany Dinkel (Costumer), Kristen DuBois (Lighting Designer), Alexis LaVon (Sound Designer), and Lauren Wilson (Graphic Designer).

Visit tnplaywrights.org for ticket information, photos/bios of cast and creatives.

That Woman - The Dance Show

That Woman - The Dance Show is produced by Tennessee Playwrights Studio and directed by Molly Breen. This production has been co-created with the following Nashville choreographers: Molly Breen, Caitlin Del Casino, Brandon Johnson, Thea Jones, Cornell Kennedy, Jodie Mowrey (Director of Choreography), Schuyler Phoenix, Rachel Simons, Brittany Stewart, and Emma Williams.

That Woman - The Dance Show explores - through dance - stories of ten women who were involved or rumored-to-be-involved with President John F. Kennedy. Co-created by ten Nashville-area choreographers and performed by 15 dancers/actors-who-dance. Emotionally effective storytelling and a unique way to experience a lesser-known aspect of history. A thought-provoking and entertaining evening of dance, sure to spark interesting post-show discussion among audience members. This show contains adult themes and language.

The cast includes: Molly Breen as Marlene Dietrich, Caitlin Del Casino as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Thea Jones as Ellen Rometsch, Jodie Mowrey as Mary Pinchot Meyer, Schuyler Phoenix as Blaze Starr, Rachel Simons as Inga Arvad, Nikki Staggs as Tempest Storm, Brittany Stewart at Judith Exner, Autumn Wegner as Marilyn Monroe, Emma Williams as Inga Arvad. Brandon Johnson , Preston Weaver and Shawn Whitsell as JFK/ensemble and Jim Manning as Joseph Kennedy/J. Edgar Hoover. Dates and times for this production are: Friday, June 17th - 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 18th - 5:00 p.m., Sunday, June 19th - 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 22rd - 7:30 p.m. (pay-what-you-can night - free/donations accepted), Friday, June 24th - 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 25th - 2:00 p.m. This show contains adult themes and language.

Other women theatre artists contributing to this production include: Caitlin Del Casino (Costumer), Kristen DuBois (Lighting Designer), Alexis LaVon (Sound/Projection Designer), Shannon J. Spencer (Stage Manager), Lauren Wilson (Graphic Designer).

Music for That Woman - The Dance Show includes original compositions by Mikey Rose and Noah Rice, and features music from local Nashville artists Melanie Bresnan, Heidi Burson, Jonell Mosser, and Of Those Who Know. Visit tnplaywrights.org for ticket information, photos/bios of cast and creatives.

Plans are underway to tour That Woman - The Monologue Show in different venues in and outside of Nashville. Stay tuned to tnplaywrights.org for future dates and locations or join the TPS mailing list at https://tnplaywrights.org/contact for information on this and the other shows in the TPS 2022 Season at the Darkhorse Theatre - Don't Look Black by Preston Crowder - August 19 through September 4, 2022 and Sins of the City by Shawn Whitsell - October 20 through 29, 2022.

Future 2022 TPS Season Productions

Don't Look Black by Preston Crowder (TPS 2020 Fellow)

Synopsis: A group of white friends are enthused after being given a chance to participate in a "Black Immersion Experience". What they figure will be an opportunity to play in their harmful stereotypes quickly turns into a house of nightmares as they are shown the true magic of blackness. At the Darkhorse Theater for 3 weeks, August 19 - September 4, 2022. This play contains adult themes and language.

Sins of the City by Shawn Whitsell (TPS 2020 Fellow)

A co-production with Destiny Theatre Experience

Synopsis: A popular and successful politician is propositioned by a young, aspiring campaign manager on the eve of an election. What starts out as a seemingly ordinary run for office culminates in a moral reckoning. At the Darkhorse Theater October 20 - 29, 2022. This play contains adult themes and language.

About Angela Gimlin

Angela Gimlin has been active on the Nashville theater scene for close to 20 years. She is best known for being the Founder and COO of the Inebriated Shakespeare Theater Company. She is a huge fan of improv and, obviously, Shakespeare. Some of her favorite past roles include Queen Gertrude in Hamlet and Cecily in The Importance of Being Earnest. Obviously, she gravitates and embraces strong female roles. When she isn't treading the boards, you can find her cheering on her two favorite teams - the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

About Tennessee Playwrights Studio

TPS is a playwright development lab and theatre production company that was co-founded in 2018 by co-directors Kenley Smith and Molly Breen to offer in-state playwrights the opportunity to develop fresh, incisive scripts that reflect a changing world. In 2019, TPS broadened our scope to include theatre production of projects developed in Tennessee, and our first World Premiere production was Maidens by Kenley Smith. In January of 2021, we formed a partnership between TPS and two of the most productive and dynamic Black-owned theatre companies in Nashville: Destiny Theatre Experience and SistaStyle Productions for collaboration on the production of new works and educational programs. TPS will kick-off our 2022 season of theatre in June at the Darkhorse Theater with four world premieres of new works by Tennessee playwrights/creators, including That Woman - The Monologue Show & The Dance Show (stories from the perspectives of women involved with JFK created by multiple Nashville theatre and dance artists), Don't Look Black by Preston Crowder (TPS 2020 Fellow) and Sins of the City by Shawn Whitsell (TPS 2020 Fellow). More information about our season can be found at: https://tnplaywrights.org/2022-season.