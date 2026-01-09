Robert Spano, Wynton Marsalis, and More Set For Nashville Symphony's February 2026 Concert Lineup

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Nashville Symphony’s February 2025 schedule features guest conductor Robert Spano conducting Bernstein’s Symphony No. 1 alongside the Nashville Symphony Chorus conducted by Chorus Director Tucker Biddlecombe; Resident Conductor Nathan Aspinall conducting Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique; the return of Bluebird at the Symphony; an evening honoring John Denver; and a one-night-only performance by Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with living legend Wynton Marsalis.

Spano Conducts Bernstein Featuring Leshnoff and the Nashville Symphony Chorus

LIVE RECORDING

Friday, February 6 & Saturday, February 7, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $29

Two sweeping, biblically inspired works unite under the baton of GRAMMY® Award-winning conductor Robert Spano. Bernstein’s “Jeremiah” Symphony gives voice to the lament of the prophet Jeremiah, mourning a fallen Jerusalem, with mezzo soprano Kelley O’Connor’s stirring vocals bringing ancient grief to life. Then, witness the power of The Sacrifice of Isaac, a monumental new oratorio by Jonathan Leshnoff co-commissioned by your Nashville Symphony. Be part of history with a live recording of Leshnoff’s The Sacrifice of Isaac, featuring full chorus and an all-star lineup of vocalists. More information.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Wednesday, February 11, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $43

Duke Ellington found deep inspiration in Africa, travelling with his orchestra to Dakar, Senegal in 1966 to perform at the first World Festival of Negro Arts. This trip led him to compose several of his most iconic works, including Afro-Bossa, Liberian Suite, and the GRAMMY® Award-winning Togo Brava Suite. Co-music-directed by JLCO saxophonists Chris Lewis and Alexa Tarantino, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis celebrates these compositions and the spirit of Ellington’s historic trip, nearly 60 years later. Presented without the Nashville Symphony. More information.

John Denver: A Rocky Mountain High Concert Celebration

Thursday, February 12, Friday, February 13, Sunday, February 15, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $39

John Denver: A Rocky Mountain High Concert Celebration with the Nashville Symphony provides audiences an immersive experience that brings them as close as possible to witnessing the iconic GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter live. The performance features archival footage of Denver in concert, accompanied by live renditions from former members of his band. Hear John Denver’s voice, see vintage John Denver video performances, and hear stories told by old friends. Featuring some of Denver’s most beloved hits including "Sunshine On My Shoulders," "Annie’s Song," "Thank God I’m A Country Boy," "Take Me Home, Country Roads," "Leaving On A Jet Plane," and "Rocky Mountain High," this is an unforgettable concert experience that will have you singing the night away! More information.

Bluebird at the Symphony

Wednesday, February 18, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $40

For the second year in a row, this one-of-a-kind experience expands to Schermerhorn Symphony Center’s grand stage, where the musicians of the Nashville Symphony join forces with the iconic Bluebird Cafe to bring you Bluebird at the Symphony. In this artistic collaboration, celebrated songwriters will perform their familiar favorites—hits made famous by superstars like Lady Gaga, Toby Keith, Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, Kacey Musgraves, Kenny Chesney, and more—reimagined with magnificent orchestrations performed live by musicians of the GRAMMY®-winning Nashville Symphony. Featuring Brandy Clark, Josh Osborne, and Shane McAnally. More information.

Symphonie Fantastique with Nathan Aspinall

Saturday, February 21, 7:30 PM; Sunday, February 22, 2:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $29

Resident Conductor Nathan Aspinall makes his Classical Series debut with a program that explores passion, obsessive love, and musical brilliance. Aspinall selected Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique for its storytelling and Britten’s striking Violin Concerto to feature one of his favorite violinists, Benjamin Beilman. The concert opens with Ligeti’s dazzling Concert Românesc, a folk-inspired gem that sets the stage for this unforgettable musical journey. More information.