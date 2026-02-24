TPAC Reveals 26-27 Broadway Season - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, HELL'S KITCHEN and More

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A season of unforgettable theatre awaits as the nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center announces its 2026–27 HCA Healthcare TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season, presented in partnership with Nissan.

The eight-show season invites audiences to experience every moment with a lineup that spans beloved classics, pop-culture phenomena, high-energy new musicals and transporting theatrical spectacles.

The 2026–27 season features six Nashville premieres including DEATH BECOMES HER, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL, THE GREAT GATSBY, HELL’S KITCHEN, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD and BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™. The lineup also marks the highly anticipated return of two legendary Broadway classics, THE SOUND OF MUSIC and THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, back in Nashville after 10 years. Two special add-on engagements, JERSEY BOYS and BEETLEJUICE, complete the season.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC – Oct. 13-18, 2026

DEATH BECOMES HER – Nov. 3-8, 2026

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: The Neil Diamond Musical – Jan. 5-10, 2027

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA – Feb. 3-14, 2027

THE GREAT GATSBY – March 5-14, 2027

Alicia Keys’ HELL’S KITCHEN – March 30 - April 4, 2027

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD – April 27 - May 9, 2027

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ – May 18-23, 2027

ADD-ON SPECIALS

JERSEY BOYS – Sept. 16-20, 2026

BEETLEJUICE – June 15-20, 2027

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Oct. 13-18, 2026

For 65 years, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of the world’s most beloved musicals. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien, this vibrant production tells the timeless story of Maria and the von Trapp family and features classic songs including “Do-Re-Mi," “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss.”

DEATH BECOMES HER

Nov. 3-8, 2026

The Tony Award-winning musical comedy based on the classic film follows rival frenemies Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp as they discover a mysterious potion promising eternal youth with outrageous consequences. Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli, this laugh-filled hit is a wildly entertaining musical comedy.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: The Neil Diamond Musical

Jan. 5-10, 2027

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, this uplifting musical chronicles the journey of a Brooklyn kid who became a chart-topping American rock icon. Featuring beloved hits such as “Sweet Caroline,” “America” and “Forever in Blue Jeans,” A BEAUTIFUL NOISE celebrates the life and legacy of one of music’s most enduring stars.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Feb. 3-14, 2027

Cameron Mackintosh presents a revitalized production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical. This romantic and haunting tale of a masked musical genius and his obsession with the young soprano Christine returns to Nashville more spectacular than ever.

THE GREAT GATSBY

March 5-14, 2027

THE PARTY’S ROARING IN NASHVILLE!

Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.

Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

Alicia Keys’ HELL’S KITCHEN

March 30 - April 4, 2027

Created and inspired by 17-time Grammy Award-winner Alicia Keys, this electrifying musical follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, in a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. Featuring Keys’ greatest hits-- alongside new songs written for the stage--and exhilarating choreography, HELL’S KITCHEN brings to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been, or where you’re going

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

April 27 - May 9, 2027

Broadway’s spellbinding theatrical event arrives in Nashville. This record-breaking, Tony Award-winning production continues the wizarding world story as Harry and his son embark on a mind-bending adventure through time, brought to life with astonishing stagecraft and theatrical magic.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™

May 18-23, 2027

It’s been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the “Queen of Feeling,” her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba – until she vanished from the spotlight. But when an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past.

GRAMMY Award-winning BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ is a journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana. A world-class company brings the story of the iconic album to thrilling life in this tale of big dreams, second chances, and music that needs no translation.

ADD-ON SPECIALS

JERSEY BOYS

Sept. 16-20, 2026



The Tony Award-winning musical tells the true story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, featuring iconic hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

BEETLEJUICE

June 15-20, 2027

Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.