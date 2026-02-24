TPAC Reveals 26-27 Broadway Season - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, HELL'S KITCHEN and More

The season will also feature The Great Gatsby, Buena Vista Social Club.
A season of unforgettable theatre awaits as the nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center announces its 2026–27 HCA Healthcare TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season, presented in partnership with Nissan.
The eight-show season invites audiences to experience every moment with a lineup that spans beloved classics, pop-culture phenomena, high-energy new musicals and transporting theatrical spectacles.
The 2026–27 season features six Nashville premieres including DEATH BECOMES HER, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL, THE GREAT GATSBY, HELL’S KITCHEN, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD and BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™. The lineup also marks the highly anticipated return of two legendary Broadway classics, THE SOUND OF MUSIC and THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, back in Nashville after 10 years. Two special add-on engagements, JERSEY BOYS and BEETLEJUICE, complete the season.
THE SOUND OF MUSIC – Oct. 13-18, 2026
DEATH BECOMES HER – Nov. 3-8, 2026
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: The Neil Diamond Musical – Jan. 5-10, 2027
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA – Feb. 3-14, 2027
THE GREAT GATSBY – March 5-14, 2027
Alicia Keys’ HELL’S KITCHEN – March 30 - April 4, 2027
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD – April 27 - May 9, 2027
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ – May 18-23, 2027
ADD-ON SPECIALS
JERSEY BOYS – Sept. 16-20, 2026
BEETLEJUICE – June 15-20, 2027
Oct. 13-18, 2026
For 65 years, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of the world’s most beloved musicals. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien, this vibrant production tells the timeless story of Maria and the von Trapp family and features classic songs including “Do-Re-Mi," “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss.”
Nov. 3-8, 2026
The Tony Award-winning musical comedy based on the classic film follows rival frenemies Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp as they discover a mysterious potion promising eternal youth with outrageous consequences. Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli, this laugh-filled hit is a wildly entertaining musical comedy.
Jan. 5-10, 2027
Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, this uplifting musical chronicles the journey of a Brooklyn kid who became a chart-topping American rock icon. Featuring beloved hits such as “Sweet Caroline,” “America” and “Forever in Blue Jeans,” A BEAUTIFUL NOISE celebrates the life and legacy of one of music’s most enduring stars.
Feb. 3-14, 2027
Cameron Mackintosh presents a revitalized production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical. This romantic and haunting tale of a masked musical genius and his obsession with the young soprano Christine returns to Nashville more spectacular than ever.
March 5-14, 2027
THE PARTY’S ROARING IN NASHVILLE!
Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.
Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).
March 30 - April 4, 2027
Created and inspired by 17-time Grammy Award-winner Alicia Keys, this electrifying musical follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, in a celebration of finding yourself, your purpose, and the people who lift you up. Featuring Keys’ greatest hits-- alongside new songs written for the stage--and exhilarating choreography, HELL’S KITCHEN brings to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you’re from, where you’ve been, or where you’re going
April 27 - May 9, 2027
Broadway’s spellbinding theatrical event arrives in Nashville. This record-breaking, Tony Award-winning production continues the wizarding world story as Harry and his son embark on a mind-bending adventure through time, brought to life with astonishing stagecraft and theatrical magic.
May 18-23, 2027
It’s been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the “Queen of Feeling,” her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba – until she vanished from the spotlight. But when an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past.
GRAMMY Award-winning BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ is a journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana. A world-class company brings the story of the iconic album to thrilling life in this tale of big dreams, second chances, and music that needs no translation.
ADD-ON SPECIALS
Sept. 16-20, 2026
The Tony Award-winning musical tells the true story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, featuring iconic hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”
June 15-20, 2027
Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.
Videos