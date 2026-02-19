MINNIE AT THE MANSION Set for Two Rivers Mansion in Donelson

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Historic Two Rivers Mansion will host “Minnie at the Mansion” on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the landmark estate in Donelson, TN. The one-time event will honor the legacy of Country Music Hall of Fame member Minnie Pearl through performance, music, and discussion.

Local actress Jenny Littleton will perform “The News from Grinder’s Switch,” portraying Minnie Pearl, with live accompaniment by musician Paul Carrol Binkley. The program will also include a book presentation and Q&A with award-winning authors Mary Ellen Pethel and Don Cusic, co-authors of Howdy! The Minnie Pearl Story. A book signing will follow the discussion.

The event will take place in the restored parlor room of Two Rivers Mansion, located at 3130 McGavock Pike in Nashville. Admission includes light refreshments and a guided tour of the mansion.

With a recently completed $4.5 million renovation, Two Rivers Mansion is an antebellum home built in 1859 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Italianate-style residence was once the centerpiece of an 1,100-acre plantation and remained in the McGavock family for three generations before being acquired by the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County. The property is preserved and promoted by Friends of Two Rivers and hosts public programs and private events.

Tickets are $35 for adults, or $30 for Friends of Two Rivers members, and include admission and a copy of Howdy! The Minnie Pearl Story. Children’s tickets are $15.

