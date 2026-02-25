Roxy Regional Theatre to Hold Auditions for THE MUSIC MAN JR.

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Roxy Regional Theatre will be holding auditions for local youth for the upcoming production of “The Music Man JR.” on Saturday, March 7, from 1:00pm to 6:00pm. This production will be cast solely with local young performers ages 18 and under.

Auditions are by appointment only and will be held at the Roxy Regional Theatre, 114 Public Square, Clarksville TN 37040.

To secure an audition slot, please email casting@roxyregionaltheatre.org by noon on Friday, March 6, with your headshot and resume (if available). You will be sent your audition time as well as the audition packet to begin preparing.

Rehearsals for “The Music Man JR.” begin March 31 and will be held after school on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays until the opening of the show. Performances run May 8 through May 16 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm.

For questions or more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org/auditions or email casting@roxyregionaltheatre.org.