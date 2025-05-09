Review: JERSEY BOYS at Turner Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jersey Boys has been called a jukebox musical, but it isn’t just a jukebox musical; it’s a time machine written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

With Artistic Director Patrick Cassidy and Managing Director Todd Morgan at the helm, the audience is swept into the gritty streets of 1950s New Jersey and the rollercoaster rise of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. With crisp storytelling, dynamic performances, and an irresistible score of chart-toppers, this show hits all the right notes.

What sets Jersey Boys apart is its unique structure. The story is staged as a living documentary, unfolding from the perspectives of all four band members with each “season” offering their own layer of insight into their fame, feuds, and failures. The musical is not just about the music, although songs like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” bring the house down, Jersey Boys is about the bond between four working-class guys chasing the American dream and the dynamics of their friendship and loyalty.

The role of Frankie Valli played by Russell Fischer is a vocal marathon, and Fischer tackled it with precision, delivering both range and emotional depth. Cast members Ben Laxton (talented writer, Bob Gaudio), Eric Gutman (tough guy Tommy DeVito), and Jonathan Cable (easy-going Nick Massi) set a high bar with electrifying performances and pitch-perfect harmonies. The sleek choreography (Emily Tello Speck), the snappy pacing, and the many stylish and dapper costume designs by Devon Spencer set the tone for each scenario. Visually, Jersey Boys captures the vibe of the era with minimalist, industrial sets and vintage signage, allowing the storyline and music to shine through in recognition of a story that’s as poignant as it is entertaining.

Direction by Studio Tenn co-founder Jake Speck keeps the energy high without sacrificing the show’s emotional core. Who better than Speck, former original Jersey Boy Broadway cast member, to give this show true authenticity, heart, and soul. Speck addressed the audience before the show started with a heartwarming glimpse into his coming full circle – being on Broadway in Jersey Boys, co-founding Studio Tenn, and now directing Jersey Boys at Studio Tenn. Oh, what a night, indeed.

Rounding off the multi-talented cast, some in multiple roles, was Mariah Parris (Mary Delgado), Brian Michael Jones (Norm, others), Corey Caldwell (Gyp DeCarlo), Brian Charles Rooney (Bob Crewe), Dylan James (Hank, others), Melissa Steadman (Lorraine), and Emma Rose Williamson (Francine Valli). Special kudos to live wire Chamberlin Little (Barry, others), whose dynamic presence electrified his scenes and infused the musical with energy and excitement, and Lane Adam Williamson (Joey Pesci, others), who brought Joe Pesci (yes, that Joe Pesci) to life with that distinctive quirky charm. Each cast member delivered a truly compelling performance, digging deep into their roles and bringing each character alive with striking realism and heartfelt emotion. Their commitment to authenticity resonated with the audience, whose long-standing, standing ovation and sing-along at the end of the performance was a tribute to the cast.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan of The Four Seasons or just discovering their music, Jersey Boys is a thrilling, toe-tapping tribute to a legendary group and the price of fame each of them paid. It’s no wonder the show won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Jersey Boys runs through May 18, 2025. To learn more about Studio Tenn and their upcoming season at the Turner Theater in The Factory at Franklin, visit www.studiotenn.com.

