Original Urban Comedy Debuts In November

Time Will Reveal

The sensational sequel to the highly successful urban show, Let's Straighten it Out. Time Will Reveal is a thrill ride from start to finish. Carl's business is booming, he just moved into a plush condo and his wife Kendra just gave birth a baby boy. Life is grand; that is until KELLY shows up with unexpected news of a child that belongs to Carl.

As the story unfolds, Carl's faith and fidelity come into question as Kelly seeks to take over Carl's business and relationship. Time Will Reveal is a light-hearted comedy that will have you questioning the very idea of being in love. Starring stage veterans, Darius Willis, Shante' M. King, Camryn Jerding, Kyon Davis, Rick Clyde and Jimmie Hill. Written, directed and produced by George Darden.

The play is scheduled for two shows Sat. November 16th, 2019 at 3PM and 7PM. Both performances will be at Z. Alexander Looby Theater 2301 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville. One show is scheduled in College Grove, TN at the Artsitorium, 8601 Horton Hwy, Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at 5PM.





