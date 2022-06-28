OZ Arts Nashville to Host BEYOND BOURBON: A BENEFIT BASH
Guests will sample whiskey, wine, and everything fine while enjoying good company, local art, and live and silent auctions.
Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville will host Beyond Bourbon: A Benefit Bash, on September 28, 2022 at the OZ Arts expansive warehouse. All proceeds support the organization's mission to create innovative and accessible artistic opportunities for artists, audiences and students in Middle Tennessee.
In a nod to the facility's history as a converted cigar warehouse, Beyond Bourbon is inspired by decades of exceptional consumer events featuring the founding Ozgener family's original cigar brand, CAO. Once again, guests will sample whiskey, wine, and everything fine while enjoying good company, local art, and live and silent auctions. Cigar tastings will also be offered in the venue's beautiful open-air lounge and patio area.
This year's benefit will be co-chaired by:
- Ben Hanback (Managing Director and Market Leader at Aon Tennessee) andBrittany Hanback
- Mark Lombardi (Business leader for US and Canada at GE Healthcare Financial Services) and Kelly Lombardi
- Chris Spencer (Former NFL player with Titans, Seattle Seahawks, and more) and Katherine Spencer (Star college volleyball player)