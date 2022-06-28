OZ Arts Nashville to Host BEYOND BOURBON: A BENEFIT BASH

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville will host Beyond Bourbon: A Benefit Bash, on September 28, 2022 at the OZ Arts expansive warehouse. All proceeds support the organization's mission to create innovative and accessible artistic opportunities for artists, audiences and students in Middle Tennessee.

In a nod to the facility's history as a converted cigar warehouse, Beyond Bourbon is inspired by decades of exceptional consumer events featuring the founding Ozgener family's original cigar brand, CAO. Once again, guests will sample whiskey, wine, and everything fine while enjoying good company, local art, and live and silent auctions. Cigar tastings will also be offered in the venue's beautiful open-air lounge and patio area.

This year's benefit will be co-chaired by: