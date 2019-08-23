Littleton, Burks, Logsdon Headline Showtune Mad Lib-Inspired Cabaret Fundraiser

Producer Ken Bernstein has announced "Broadway Way Way...WAY Out There: A Night of Mad Lib Inspired Showtunes" at Bongo After Hours Theatre on Monday, September 16th at 7:00 p.m.

Jenny Littleton (THE DOYLE AND DEBBIE SHOW), Broadway veterans Jo Lynn Burks (BUDDY), Scott Logsdon (Broadway's original LES MISERABLES) and some of Nashville's best loved musical theatre performers will be performing a cabaret of showtunes with a twist: as in a game of Mad Libs, the audience will contribute words to be inserted into the lyrics of Broadway Showstoppers, which will be performed cold by the cast. Logsdon also directs the event.

The concert is being presented as a fundraiser for Dupuytrens Research Group (https://dupuytrens.org/ ). NFL Hall of Famer John Elway recently revealed his struggle with Dupuytren's Syndrome, which affects an estimated 16 million nationwide

"I have produced and attended hundreds of benefits all over the country," said Bernstein. "This is the first time I'm involved in an event to benefit a disease I'm afflicted with. Our goal is to help fund research to find a cure to help further generations."

Performers scheduled to participate are Nancy Allen, Jama Bowen, Jo Lynn Burks, Catherine Duggar, Tyler Evick, Jamey Green, Riley Henderson, Bakari King, Jenny Littleton, Scott Logsdon, Kylan Ritchie, Zach Schockley, Will Sevier, Meggan Utech, and Darci Wantiez.

The event is family friendly. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at http://bongoafterhours.com/

Bongo After Hours Theatre is located at: 2007 Belmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37212 bongoafterhours.com

Changes in the cast lineup may occur depending on artist availability. https://www.facebook.com/Bongo-After-Hours-Theatre-216305485089714/





