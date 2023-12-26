Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Nashville Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Michael Ruff - LET US SING - Cumberland County Playhouse 26%

Zoe Phillips - SOURCE ONE FIVE THEATRE REUNION CABARET - Source One Five Theatre 22%

Kristin Chenoweth - AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH KRISTIN CHENOWETH - Studio Tenn and TPAC 18%

Megan Murphy Chambers - FUNNER - Belcourt 10%

Regina Pullin - LET US SING - Cumberland County Playhouse 8%

Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva - VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET - Street Theatre Company 3%

Mike Sallee, Jr. - 'HOW WE GOT HERE' - Street Theatre Company 3%

Sarah Saturday - VOYAGE: A LIVE VISUAL ALBUM - Darkhorse Theatre 3%

Brian Charles Rooney - BY REQUEST... - Street Theatre Company 3%

Deonte Warren - IF LOVE IS OVERRATED - Street Theatre Company 3%

Amos Glass - AMOS WITH A Z - Street Theatre Company 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jensen Crain-Foster - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 27%

Q Rankins - BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 9%

Christie Zimmerman - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Nashville Rep 6%

Macy Ruggiero/Hope Beard - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Audience of One Productions 6%

Melissa Becker - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Springhouse Theatre Company 4%

Aurora Boe - KINKY BOOTS - Center For The Arts 4%

Kristen Carroll - INTO THE WOODS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 4%

Heidi Buyck - OLIVER - Springhouse Theatre Company 3%

McKenna Driver - MEMPHIS: AN ORIGINAL STORY OF LOVE, SOUL & ROCK 'N ROLL - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Michael Maupins - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater Company 2%

Christian Bare, Andrea Campbell - ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater Company 2%

Schuyler Phoenix - CABARET - Pull Tight Players 2%

Isabella Kearney and Q Rankins - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 2%

Kevin Raymond - NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Allee Williams - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Circle Players 2%

Kathleen McClanahan - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Stephanie Whiting - RENT - Center For The Arts 2%

Q Rankins - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 2%

Stephanie Whiting - PETER PAN - Center For The Arts 2%

Stephanie Whiting - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Center For The Arts 2%

Brittany Griffin - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Center For The Arts 2%

Pam Atha - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Nashville Shakespeare Festival 2%

Joi Ware - VOYAGE: A LIVE VISUAL ALBUM - Darkhorse Theatre 2%

Q Rankins - INTO THE WOODS - CFTA Murfreesboro 1%

Dominic Moore-Dunson - HIP HOP CINDERELLA - Nashville Children's Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rebel Mickelson - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 15%

Kim Stark - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - cumberland county playhouse 12%

Connie Bryant - BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 7%

Anne Wonder - INTO THE WOODS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 5%

Lee Witte - OLIVER - Springhouse Theatre Company 5%

Angie Dee - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Audience of One Productions 5%

Rachel Meinhart and Kailee Lingelbach - GUYS AND DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 5%

Melissa Durmon - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Nashville Repertory Theatre 5%

Veronica Roeder - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 4%

Veronica Roeder - KINKY BOOTS - Center For The Arts 4%

Landon Mora - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Billy Ditty - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Nashville Children's Theatre 2%

Denese Evans - MOVE OVER, MRS. MARKHAM - Playhouse 615 2%

Susannah Hallagan, Malinda Morgan, Karl Ripka, Jessica Wells - ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater Company 2%

Megan Whitney - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Emma Hawkins - 'TWAS THE BITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 2%

Malinda Morgan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater Company 2%

Angie Dee - INTO THE WOODS - Audience of One Productions 2%

Veronica Roeder - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Center For The Arts 2%

Veronica Roeder - RENT - Center For The Arts 1%

Denese Rene Evans - TWELFTH NIGHT - Adonai Theatre 1%

Brett Estonoz - MUSIC MAN JR. - Audience of One Productions 1%

Denise Parton and Dawn Ashley - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Center For The Arts 1%

Paige Lovell - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 1%

Elizabeth Johnson - HMS PINAFORE - Franklin Light Opera 1%



Best Dance Production

ALL SHOOK UP - cumberland county playhouse 41%

NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 17%

GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 14%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Larry Keeton Theatre 9%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - cumberland county playhouse 9%

VOYAGE: A LIVE VISUAL ALBUM - Darkhorse Theatre 4%

CARTE BLANCHE - Found Movement Group 4%

THE LEGACY PROJECT : DANCING DIALOGUES - Peggy Douglas - Barking Legs Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Britt Hancock - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 15%

Darryl Deason - BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 9%

Bryce McDonald - JOHNNY & THE DEVIL’S BOX - cumberland county playhouse 6%

Rachel Meinhart - GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 6%

Angie Dee - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Audience of One Productions 6%

Micah-Shane Brewer - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Nashville Repertory Theatre 5%

Britt Hancock - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - cumberland county playhouse 5%

Mitchell Vantrease - MEMPHIS: AN ORIGINAL STORY OF LOVE, SOUL & ROCK 'N ROLL - Larry Keeton Theatre 4%

T. Josiah Haynes - OLIVER! - Springhouse Theatre Company 4%

Greg Gressel - INTO THE WOODS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 4%

Will Sevier - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Springhouse Theatre Company 3%

Beki Baker - 9 TO 5 - Nashville Repertory Theatre 3%

Rachel Jones - KINKY BOOTS - Center For The Arts 3%

Keri Boe - RENT - Center For The Arts 3%

Nick True - PETER PAN - Center For The Arts 2%

Renee Robinson - INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Kevin Raymond - NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Bethany True - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 2%

Seth Limbaugh - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Radical Arts 1%

Talon Beeson - A NEW BRAIN - Austin Peay State University 1%

Deonte Warren - FALSETTOS - Street Theatre Company 1%

Daniel Vincent - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Playhouse 615 1%

Clint Randolf - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Circle Players 1%

Rachel Meinhart - THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Source One Five Theatre 1%

Leslie Berra - CABARET - Pull Tight Players 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Brenda Sparks - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - cumberland county playhouse 11%

Donald Fann - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland County Playhouse 10%

Aaron Johnson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 9%

Tara Winton - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 7%

Will Sevier - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Springhouse Theatre Company 6%

Micah-Shane Brewer - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Nashville Repertory Theatre 6%

Rene Pulliam - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%

Brenda Sparks - THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME - cumberland county playhouse 5%

Zoë Zent - PUFFS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 4%

Jessica Wells - ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This 3%

Renee Robinson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Denice Hicks - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Nashville Shakespeare Festival 3%

Erin Grace Bailey - THE CRUCIBLE - Elite Studio Works 2%

Michael Welch - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Shane Lowery - 'TWAS THE BITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 2%

Jim Manning - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Circle Players 2%

Ernie Nolan - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Nashville Children's Theatre 2%

Denise Parton - CLUE - Center For The Arts 2%

Lauren Shouse - THE CAKE - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

Joel Merriwether - MOVE OVER, MRS. MARKHAM - Playhouse 615 2%

Malinda Morgan - SOON, MY LOVE - Consider This Theater Company 1%

Rebeka Rosales - TWELFTH NIGHT - Adonai Theatre 1%

Lenny West - BOOK OF WILL - Pull Tight Players 1%

Abby Waddoups - THE SHADOW BOX - Playhouse 615 1%

Connie Downer - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Bravo Boro 1%



Best Ensemble

ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 14%

BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 7%

THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME - cumberland county playhouse 5%

GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 5%

KINKY BOOTS - Center for the Arts Murfreesboro 5%

JOHNNY & THE DEVIL’S BOX - cumberland county playhouse 4%

OLIVER! - Springhouse Theatre Company 4%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Nashville Rep 4%

NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Audience of One Productions 3%

MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Audience of One Productions 3%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

RENT - Center For The Arts 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 2%

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Radical Arts 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater Company 2%

THE CRUCIBLE - Elite Studio Works 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Springhouse Theatre Company 2%

VIOLET - Nashville Repertory Theatre 1%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Circle Players 1%

FALSETTOS - Street Theatre Company 1%

'TWAS THE BITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 1%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Nashville Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sam Hahn - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - cumberland county playhouse 23%

Wynn Schleimer - PUBLIC DOMAIN: A NEW MUSICAL - Springhouse Black Box 7%

Dalton Hamilton - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Nashville Repertory Theatre 7%

Sammy Wilde - GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 6%

Josh Piercy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Audience of One Productions 6%

John Brock - INTO THE WOODS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 5%

Daxton Patrick and Renee Robinson - INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 5%

Brooke Sanders - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Adam Boe - KINKY BOOTS - Center For The Arts 3%

Jesse Watts & Kristian Arsenault - OLIVER - Springhouse Theatre Company 3%

Adam Boe - RENT - Center For The Arts 3%

Christian Bare, Jessica Wells, Jesse Watts - ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater Company 3%

Nick True - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 3%

Renee Robinson - INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Storm Sloan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater Company 2%

Sam wilde - THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Source One Five Theatre 1%

Robert Happy Allen - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Circle Players 1%

Kristen DuBois - FALSETTOS - Street Theatre Company 1%

Storm Sloan, Jesse Watts - SOON, MY LOVE - Consider This Theater Company 1%

Phillip Corbin - THE SUGAR BEAN SISTERS - Playhouse 615 1%

Adam Boe - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 1%

Jesse Watts - 'TWAS THE BITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 1%

Michael Barnett - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Studio Tenn Theatre Co 1%

Daniel DeVault - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Circle Players 1%

Denise Parton - CLUE - Center For The Arts 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Heather McCall and Jacob Miller - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 18%

Robert Hiers - BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 7%

Makai Keur - GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 7%

Jacob Miller & Lauren Marshall - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - cumberland county playhouse 6%

Randy Craft - 9 TO 5 - Nashville Repertory Theatre 5%

Mark David Williams - OLIVER! - Springhouse Theatre Company 5%

Dr. John Ray - INTO THE WOODS - Audience of One Productions 5%

Jacob Miller - JOHNNY & THE DEVIL’S BOX - cumberland county playhouse 4%

Jacob Miller & Heather McCall - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - cumberland county playhouse 4%

Royce Phillips - KINKY BOOTS - Center For The Arts 3%

Royce Phillips - RENT - Center For The Arts 3%

Lindsey Wortham - INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Denise Earnest - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Allison Hall - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 2%

Denise Earnest - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Springhouse Theatre Company 2%

Chris Cooper - THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Source One Five Theatre 2%

Stephen Burnette - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater Company 2%

Roger Hutson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Circle Players 2%

Deonte Warren - A NEW BRAIN - Austin Peay State University 2%

Denise Earnest - NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Denise Earnest - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Stephen Kummer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Studio Tenn Theatre Co 2%

Randy Craft - FALSETTOS - Street Theatre Company 2%

Lisa Stanley - PETER PAN - Center For The Arts 1%

Stephen Kummer - AIDA - Studio Tenn Theatre Co 1%



Best Musical

ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 14%

BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 8%

GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 5%

KINKY BOOTS - Center For The Arts 5%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Audience of One Productions 4%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Nashville Repertory Theatre 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - cumberland county playhouse 4%

JOHNNY AND THE DEVIL'S BOX - cumberland county playhouse 4%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Nashville Repertory Theatre 4%

NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

MEMPHIS: AN ORIGINAL STORY OF LOVE, SOUL & ROCK 'N ROLL - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

INTO THE WOODS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Springhouse Theatre Company 3%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

PUBLIC DOMAIN: A NEW MUSICAL - Springhouse Black Box 2%

INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Cookeville High School 2%

RENT - Center For The Arts 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater 2%

OLIVER! - Springhouse Theatre Company 2%

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Radical Arts 2%

A NEW BRAIN - Austin Peay State University 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 1%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Circle Players 1%

A VERY POTTER CONCERT - BFF Productions 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

JOHNNY AND THE DEVIL'S BOX - cumberland county playhouse 33%

PUBLIC DOMAIN: A NEW MUSICAL - Springhouse Theatre Company 11%

ROLL FOR INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater 9%

THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Source One Five Theatre 9%

THIS HOUSE IS NOT A HOME - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 8%

'TWAS THE BITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 8%

SONGWRITER NIGHT - Larry Keeton Theatre 7%

SHE REACHED FOR HEAVEN - Nashville Repertory Theatre 6%

VOYAGE: A LIVE VISUAL ALBUM - Darkhorse Theatre 3%

SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE MYSTERY OF THE OPERA HOUSE KILLER - Adonai Theatre 2%

SOON, MY LOVE - Consider This Theater Company 2%

UNMASKING : ELDERS SPEAK - Peggy Douglas - Barking Legs Theatre 1%

SILVER PLATTER! - Kindling Arts 0%

TEXT NORA(H) BY EMMA COLLINS - Scenic City Shakespeare 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Zoe Phillips - GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 13%

Riley Wesson - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 9%

Kennedy Brady - BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 7%

Harli Cooper - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 5%

Jason Ross - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Cumberland county play house 5%

Evan Price - KINKY BOOTS - Center For The Arts 4%

Janette King - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 3%

Alesha Harmon - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Kelsey Brodeur - VIOLET - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

Sophie Simmons - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Cookeville High School 2%

Brian Charles Rooney - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

Daven Dee - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Audience of One Productions 2%

Riley Morris - NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Jack Forte - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Springhouse Theatre Company 2%

Macy Ruggiero - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Audience of One Productions 2%

Anya Bragg - PUBLIC DOMAIN: A NEW MUSICAL - Springhouse Black Box 1%

Cameron Roberts - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 1%

Sky Roberts - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Radical Arts 1%

Michael Walley - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Larry Keeton Theatre 1%

Francesca Noe - OLIVER! - Springhouse Theatre Company 1%

Alexius Frost - INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 1%

Abram Knott - GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 1%

James Gibson - INTO THE WOODS - Audience of One Productions 1%

George Downer - OLIVER! - Springhouse Theatre Company 1%

Rebekah Howell - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Studio Tenn Theatre Co 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Patty Payne - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Cumberland County Playhouse 13%

Jason Ross - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Cumberland co playhouse 8%

Jason Ross - THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME - Cumberland county play house 6%

Aaron Gaines - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 6%

Ben Friesen - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Nashville Repertory Theatre 5%

Teri Beck - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Springhouse Theatre Company 5%

Alec LeBlanc - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 4%

Zoe Naylor - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Jacob Hinnen - NEXT FALL - Lakewood Theatre 3%

Charlotte Myhre Shealy - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Bravo Boro 3%

Eliza Griffey - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

MacKenzie Lee - THE CRUCIBLE - Elite Studio Works 2%

Jessica Wells - SOON, MY LOVE - Consider This Theater Company 2%

Ciara Richards - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Bravo Boro 2%

Andrew Johnson - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Nashville Shakespeare Festival 2%

Aaron Gray - BLITHE SPIRIT - Larry Keaton theater 2%

Story Hutson - TWELFTH NIGHT - Adonai Theatre 2%

Ann Street-Kavanagh - THE SUGAR BEAN SISTERS - Playhouse 615 1%

Marion Storvik - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 1%

Jared Taylor - CLUE - Center For The Arts 1%

Rich Moses - THE SHADOW BOX - Playhouse615 1%

Jeff Mangum - ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater 1%

Gentry Bledsoe - ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater 1%

Brittany Penevolpe - PUFFS - Murfreeboro Little Theatre 1%

Gerold Oliver - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Nashville Shakespeare Festival 1%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland County Playhouse 13%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Springhouse Theatre Company 8%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 7%

THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - cumberland county playhouse 7%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 7%

'TWAS THE BITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 6%

INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 5%

THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME - cumberland county playhouse 5%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Nashville Repertory Theatre 5%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Springhouse Theatre Company 4%

ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater Company 3%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

THE CAKE - Nashville Rep 2%

I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS - Nashville First Church of the Nazarene 2%

THE CRUCIBLE - Warren Arts 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Studio Tenn Theatre Co 2%

FENCES - Nashville Rep 2%

PUFFS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 2%

NEXT FALL - Lakewood Theatre 2%

ICEBOUND - Cacesse Performing Arts 2%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Circle Players 1%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Bravo Boro 1%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Pull Tight Players 1%

SOON, MY LOVE - Consider This Theater Company 1%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Larry Keaton theater 1%



Best Production of an Opera

PAGLIACCI - Nashville Opera 51%

HMS PINAFORE - Franklin Light Opera 28%

STUCK ELEVATOR - Nashville Opera 21%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tom Tutino - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 16%

Cody Rutledge - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland County Playhouse 12%

Cody Rutledge - BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 9%

Gary Hoff - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Nashville Repertory Theatre 7%

Will Sevier - OLIVER - Springhouse Theatre Company 6%

Jordan Twaddle& Megan Hardgrave - GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 6%

Angie Dee - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Audience of One Productions 4%

Kevin Driver - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Angie Dee - INTO THE WOODS - Audience of One Productions 3%

Renee Robinson - INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Ryan Hazen and Keri Boe - KINKY BOOTS - 2023 3%

Shane Lowery - 'TWAS THE BITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 2%

Adam Boe, Robert True, Jason Young - RENT - 2023 2%

Robert True and Jason Young - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 2%

Jim Manning - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Circle Players 2%

Jordan Twaddle& Megan Hardgrave - THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Source One Five Theatre 2%

Kevin Driver - BLITHE SPIRIT - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Tyson Pate - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater Company 1%

Robert True and Jason Young - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Center For The Arts 1%

Kevin Peters, Jesse Watts - ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater Company 1%

Ryan Hazen and Aaron Johnson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 1%

Keith Hardy - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Larry Keeton Theatre 1%

Abby Waddoups, Rich Moses - THE SUGAR BEAN SISTERS - Playhouse 615 1%

Kevin Peters - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater Company 1%

Sam Downer and Connie Downer - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Bravo Boro 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patty McGary - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 29%

Mark Zuckerman - 9 TO 5 - Nashville Repertory Theatre 8%

Tanner Roman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Audience of One Productions 7%

Jason Dotson - GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 7%

Daxton Patrick and Jacob Miller - INTO THE WOODS - The Arts Center of Cannon County 7%

Adam Boe - RENT - Center For The Arts 5%

Tyson Pate - SOON, MY LOVE - Consider This Theater Company 4%

Adam Boe - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Center For The Arts 3%

Allan Stokes - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Larry Keeton Theatre 3%

Mark Zuckerman - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Nashville Repertory Theatre 3%

Emma Hawkins and Shane Lowery - 'TWAS THE BITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 3%

Joel Merriwether - THE SUGAR BEAN SISTERS - Playhouse 615 3%

Adam Boe - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 2%

Titus Keiningham - CABARET - Pull Tight Players 2%

Randy Craft - FALSETTOS - Street Theatre Company 2%

Travis McAlister - SISTER ACT - Center For The Arts 2%

Marsalis Turner - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Circle Players 2%

Allan Stokes - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Alex Roeder - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Center For The Arts 1%

Alex Roeder - NUNCRACKERS - Center For The Arts 1%

Stephanie Dillard - THE BOOK OF WILL - Pull-Tight Players 1%

Alex Roeder - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Bravo Boro 1%

Mark Zuckerman - SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN - Studio Tenn Theatre Co 1%

Anna-Claire Ashley and Alex Roeder - CLUE - Center For The Arts 1%

Adam Boe - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Center For The Arts 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Zoe Phillips - THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Source One Five Theatre 11%

Daniel Black - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 8%

Noah Brady - BRIGHT STAR - The Arts Center of Cannon County 5%

Issac Diehl - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Audience of One Productions 4%

Ashley Owens - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 3%

Jason Ross - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Cumberland county play house 3%

Matthew Carlton - VIOLET - Nashville Repertory Theatre 3%

Heather McCall - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Ava Karas - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

James Gibson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Springhouse Theatre Company 2%

Regina Pullin - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Alex Dee - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Andrew Vaccaro - NEWSIES - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Michael Walley - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Takiah Ledo - GODSPELL - Cumberland University 2%

Sawyer Curtis - GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 1%

Jude Williams - OLIVER! - Springhouse Theatre Company 1%

Shande King - NEWSIES - The Keeton 1%

Joy Journey Davis - ALL SHOOK UP - Cumberland County Playhouse 1%

Geoff Davin - 9 TO 5 - Nashville Repertory Theatre 1%

Bill Macchio - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - cumberland county playhouse 1%

Andy Hutton - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Audience of One Productions 1%

Sarah Beth Golden - PETER PAN - Center For The Arts 1%

Donna Driver - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Larry Keeton Theatre 1%

Adriana Rivera - INTO THE WOODS - Audience of One Productions 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Weslie Webster - THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL - Cumberland County Playhouse 16%

McGwire Holman - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland County Playhouse 7%

Gary Schleimer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Springhouse Theatre Company 6%

Harli Cooper - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%

Lauren Berst - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Nashville Repertory Theatre 5%

Jonathan Thompson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cumberland County Playhouse 4%

Aaron Gray - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 4%

Tucker Young - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 3%

MacKenzie Lee - THE CRUCIBLE - Elite Studio Works 3%

Karisha Glover - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center For The Arts 3%

Tyson Pate - ROLE4INITIATIVE - Consider This Theater 3%

Justin Winton - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 3%

Rich Moses - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Larry Keeton Theatre 2%

Todd Seage - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Maya Riley - THE CAKE - Nashville Repertory Theatre 2%

Tracey Jones - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Bravo Boro 2%

Marcus Lackey - YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Springhouse Theatre Company 2%

Aly Rusciano - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 2%

Karisha Glover - CLUE - Center For The Arts 1%

Ann Street-Kavanagh - MOVE OVER, MRS. MARKHAM - Playhouse 615 1%

Sam Downer - CLUE - Center For The Arts 1%

Jeffrey LaPorte - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Arts Center of Cannon County 1%

Erin-Grace Bailey - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Playhouse 615 1%

Rich Moses - MOVE OVER, MRS. MARKHAM - Playhouse615 1%

Connor Olen - THE SHADOW BOX - Playhouse615 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

FROZEN JR - Cumberland County Playhouse 30%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Nashville Children's Theatre 13%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS YOUTH PRODUCTION - cumberland county playhouse 10%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Consider This Theater Company 9%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 8%

GUYS & DOLLS - Source One Five Theatre 6%

HIP HOP CINDERELLA - Nashville Children's Theatre 5%

THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER - Source One Five Theatre 5%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Adonai Theatre 4%

THE MAGICIAN'S NEPHEW - Lakewood Theatre 3%

OLIVER, THE MUSICAL - Millennium Repertory Company 3%

INTO THE WOODS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 3%

BILLIE THE BARD'S PUPPET PLAYHOUSE - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S PILOT - Scenic City Shakespeare 1%

CAPER ELEMENTARY - Consider This Theater Company 1%

