Kindling Arts Premieres Queer, Alt-Rock Theatrical Experience THE NAUGHTY TREE At The Blue Room, April 24-25

The new music-theatre piece is presented in partnership with Woven Theatre Company

for two performances only, April 24-25. Among the collaborators are playwright River Timms, rock band Fable Cry, choreographer Lenin Fernandez, and actor James Rudolph II.

Nashville's radically unique independent arts incubator Kindling Arts will premiere a new theatrical experience this week in partnership with Woven Theatre Company. The Naughty Tree, a queer retelling of the biblical Garden of Eden story, will make its debut at famed rock club The Blue Room for two nights only: Sunday, April 24th and Monday, April 25th. The unique genre-defying collaboration features text by emerging local playwright River Timms (Tall Tales), beloved theatrical rockers Fable Cry, choreography from rising talent Lenin Fernandez, and a star-studded cast helmed by the effervescent James Rudolph II, all under the direction of Kindling Arts' Producing Artistic Director Daniel Jones.

The big, queer celebration promises to take audiences all the way back to the beginning, to when the earth was formed, time began, and gender was created. Onlookers will join Mother Nature's congregation for a lively hour-long service, reclaiming the Garden of Eden for all people and celebrating everyone for exactly who they are and who they love. In addition to Rudolph, the cast includes a host of local actors and dancers, including: Dee Benn, Kane Dayton, Lenin Fernandez, McKay House, and Lila Toshiko. Guest appearances will also be made from burlesque dancer Risky Sour, drag queen Justine Van De Blair, and poets Simba Alik, Tessa Bryant, and Robyn Leigh Lear.

"I'm delighted to bring together this incredible group of artists and performers to tell this story of joy that celebrates every individual in our queer family," says producer/director Daniel Jones. "Those of us who grew up in the evangelical church and later confronted queerness in our adult lives have a complicated relationship to the religion that raised us but can so often exclude us. I'm honored that this constellation of talents has agreed to help us re-tell this story in a way that I promise you've never seen before."

Performances of The Naughty Tree will be held for two nights only: Sunday and Monday, April 24th & 25th at The Blue Room (623 7th Ave S). Doors will open at 7PM and the performance will begin at 8PM. Audience members are encouraged to book in advance as capacity is limited, and most of the venue will be standing room-only with a small number of front-row seats available on a first-come, first-served basis.

General Admission tickets are only $20 and on sale now at kindlingarts.com/naughty-tree

This performance is made possible, in part, with funding from Metro Arts Nashville's THRIVE Grant Program. For more information, visit kindlingarts.com