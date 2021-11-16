IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: The Musical Opens Thanksgiving Night At The Roxy Regional Theatre

After the turkey and stuffing are put away on Thanksgiving night, bring your out-of-town guests to Historic Downtown Clarksville for family entertainment sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit!

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: The Musical opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Thursday, November 25, at 7:00pm. In keeping with the theatre's pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm that evening for a $5 minimum donation.

Based on the beloved 1946 film, this musical version follows a young George Bailey, played by Stephen Shore (appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States). Overwhelmed by family obligations and a sense of responsibility toward his community, George feels tied down to a company he never had an interest in working for and a life he never wanted to live. As he ages, he sees his youth, dreams and opportunities pass him by.

Unknown to George, though, all of his friends and family have been praying for him to get through those hard times. Told through the point of view of a group of angels, he is met by his guardian angel Clarence (played by Executive Director Ryan Bowie), as he contemplates ending his life.

Directed and choreographed by Ryan Bowie with music direction by Tyler Saunders, IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: The Musical also features Brian Best, Jama Bowen, Matthew Combs, David Graham, Craig Hartline, Chloe LaMar, Kelsey McCollaum, Yarissa Tiara Millan, Austin Olive, Caitlyn Porayko, David Ridley and Alexandria Smith, along with local youth Noah Alomar, Charlotte Aston, Elisabeth Carroccia, Makenzie Clyde, Lydia Crawley, Caleb Crosby, Emica Gattignolo, Hayden Gilbreath, Theresa Graham and Bailey Sinks.

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: The Musical is produced in part through the generous support of Dr. Kurt & Kerri Kowalski, VIP Clarksville Magazine and Suzanne & Ron McCafferty. Additional funding support has been provided by Altra Federal Credit Union, Sal & Andrea Herrera, Councilperson Stacey Streetman, Mark Allbert and Tennessee Kettle Corn, Barbara & Larry Goolsby, and Denise & Chris Pickett.

With book and lyrics by Keith Ferguson and music by Bruce Greer, this production was adapted from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra and Joe Swerling. IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, New York, NY, www.broadwaylicensing.com.

Performances run November 25 through December 18 on Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, and Saturdays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm. There is no 8:00pm performance on Saturday, December 18.

Tickets are $35 (adults) and $15 (10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military and APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday performances during the run, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances.