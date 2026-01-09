Nashville Ballet Reveals NB2 Leadership Transition

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Nashville Ballet has announced a leadership transition within Nashville Ballet's Second Company (NB2). Maria Konrad, Director of NB2, has decided to move on to pursue artistic projects, both nationally and internationally. Konrad will remain with the company through the end of the 2025–26 season. She is currently choreographing a ballet for the main Company titled DEA that will be paired with Sherlock as part of the annual Attitude series as well as community programming slated for later this spring.

During her tenure, NB2 experienced significant artistic growth, strengthened community engagement and continued to evolve as a vital bridge between NB2 and the Company. Konrad brought a distinctive creative voice to the studio, one that made dancers feel seen while encouraging individuality, rigor and artistic curiosity. Her spirit and influence will remain a lasting part of the company culture.

“Stepping into the role of Director for NB2 has been so meaningful for me as an artist and mentor,” said Maria Konrad, Director of NB2. “After creating work all over the world, being able to make art at what has been my home for the last three years, where I've invested so much of myself, carries a unique weight and significance. I am thrilled to have planted seeds and be part of Nashville Ballet as they move into the future.”

A graduate of A.W. Dreyfoos High School of the Arts and holder of a BFA from The University of the Arts, Konrad is an internationally recognized choreographer whose work has been commissioned and presented by leading institutions worldwide. Her choreography has appeared at the International Nervi Festival in Italy, the Spoleto Festival and with companies including Nashville Ballet, Oklahoma City Ballet II and Kansas City Ballet. She has been recognized multiple times by Youth America Grand Prix for Outstanding Choreography and is widely respected as a master teacher, mentor and advocate for the next generation of dance artists.

“Maria has been an extraordinary partner in shaping NB2 into a dynamic, artist-centered program,” said Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director & CEO of Nashville Ballet. “Her leadership, generosity and creative vision have elevated our dancers and our organization in meaningful ways. While we will miss her day-to-day presence, we are incredibly grateful for her contributions and excited to continue collaborating with her on future projects as her artistic journey expands.”

While stepping away from her role as Director of NB2, Konrad will remain connected to Nashville Ballet through future collaborations and the organization will continue to perform select works she created during her time here.

As part of this transition, Nashville Ballet is pleased to announce that Co-Director of School of Nashville Ballet, Dmitri Kulev, will step into the role of Director of NB2 at the conclusion of 2025-26 season, while continuing his leadership of the Young Men's Scholarship Program and remaining an active faculty member at the School of Nashville Ballet.

Dmitri Kulev received his training at the prestigious Bolshoi Ballet School and performed internationally with the Bolshoi Ballet Theatre before dancing as a principal with companies including Ballet Arizona, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, and Fort Worth Dallas Ballet. As an educator, he is known for his charismatic teaching style and deep foundation in the Vaganova method, and his students have gone on to receive top honors and scholarships at elite training institutions worldwide.

Company statistics show that more than 55% of Nashville Ballet Company members and apprentices began their careers with NB2, many after training at School of Nashville Ballet. Dmitri Kulev's extensive experience within the School and his commitment to mentorship uniquely position him to continue strengthening this pipeline and supporting dancers' progression into professional careers.

In addition, Jennifer Kulev will serve as the sole Director of the School of Nashville Ballet, providing focused leadership for the institution's training programs. A former principal dancer with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Jennifer Kulev brings decades of professional and pedagogical experience. Trained at the School of American Ballet and with esteemed teachers across the country, her repertoire spans classical and neoclassical works by choreographers including George Balanchine, Ben Stevenson, and Stanton Welch. As an educator, she is known for her emphasis on precise technique, turnout, and artistry.

﻿“This transition reflects both gratitude and excitement,” Mullikin added. “We honor Maria's remarkable contributions and look forward to the leadership, continuity and vision that Dmitri and Jennifer Kulev bring as we continue to invest in the future of Nashville Ballet and its artists.”