THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES Returns To Roxy Regional Theatre For 23rd Year

Roxy Regional Theatre will present Eve Ensler’s THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES for the 23rd consecutive year, opening the company’s residency at 114 Public Square while construction continues on the Clarksville Performing Arts Center. The limited engagement will run January 16–18 and marks the first production staged in the theatre’s temporary downtown location.

Described as “funny, outrageous, emotionally affecting and occasionally angry,” the Obie Award–winning collection of monologues is based on interviews Ensler conducted with more than 200 women about sex, relationships, and violence against women. This year’s readings will feature Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins, Ashley Birnbaum, and Chloe LaMar.

The production is directed by Emily Ruck and produced in part by O’Neal & Trustee Kimberly Wiggins. THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.

Performances will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. In keeping with the theatre’s opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will be available for a $5 Opening Night Rush beginning 30 minutes before the first performance.

Tickets are $35 and are available online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or in person during regular box office hours. Seating is general admission, and late arrivals will not be admitted due to the venue configuration. Military patrons are eligible for a Buy One, Get One 50% Off offer, and students with valid ID may purchase $10 Student Rush tickets at the door prior to performances.

Due to language and subject matter, THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES is recommended for mature audiences.

Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and advancing arts education in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville.