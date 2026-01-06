Franklin Light Opera To Present AMAHL & THE NIGHT VISITORS

🎭 NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Franklin Light Opera will present Gian Carlo Menotti’s Amahl & the Night Visitors, an English-language opera centered on a young shepherd boy who encounters three Kings following a star. Two free performances will be offered on Saturday, January 10 and Sunday, January 11 at 2:00 p.m. at Harpeth Hill Church of Christ in Brentwood, Tennessee.

The production features Asher Ward as Amahl on Saturday and David Clark in the role on Sunday, with Shelley Schneider appearing as Amahl’s mother. Caleb Brock, Noah Padgett, and Josiah Smith will perform as the Three Kings. The cast also includes a chorus of shepherds and dancers drawn from the Franklin and Nashville communities.

The opera will be performed with a small chamber ensemble conducted by Mark Ring. Stage direction is by John Schultz, with choreography by Lillian Brown. The running time is approximately 50 minutes.

The performances will take place at Harpeth Hill Church of Christ, located at 1949 Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood, Tennessee. Admission is free, with advance ticket reservations available through Franklin Light Opera.