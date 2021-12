Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards; Chattanooga Theatre Centre's WORKING Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Nashville:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Elizabeth Krebs - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre 17%

Alex Dee - GREASE - Capitol Theatre 14%

Rachael Parker - THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro 14%

Kristen Carroll - JOSEPH - South Jackson Performing arts 11%

Lindsay Fussell - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Signal Mountain Playhouse 11%

Louie Marin-Howard - WORKING: A MUSICAL - Chattanooga Theatre Centre 8%

Rachael Parker - THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Springhouse Theatre Company 7%

Paul Vasterling - NASHVILLE'S NUTCRACKER - Nashville Ballet 4%

Danelle Afflerbaugh - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Millennium Repertory Company 4%

Abe Reybold - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 3%

Jana Denning - TUCK EVERLASTING - Warren Arts 3%

Charlie Munday - GODSPELL - Cumberland County Playhouse 1%

Erica Haines - SOMETHING ROTTEN - 2021 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shanda Perkins - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre 38%

Anne Wonder - LITTLE MERMAID - South Jackson Performing Arts 25%

Denese Kelley - THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - Bravo Boro 11%

Renee Sola - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Nashville Children's Theatre 9%

Austin Conlee - GODSPELL - Cumberland County Playhouse 7%

Natasha Herron - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 6%

Carroll-Lee Mayberry - OH FREEDOM - Warren Arts 4%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Charlotte Shealy - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre Company 38%

Angie Dee - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Capitol Theatre 25%

Jana Denning - TUCK EVERLASTING - Warren Arts 8%

Kaylea Frezza - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 8%

Abe Reybold - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 8%

Bryce McDonald - GODSPELL - Cumberland County Playhouse 5%

Bryce McDonald - LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE - Cumberland County Playhouse 5%

Leah Lowe - SLOPPY BONNIE - OZ Arts Nashville 3%

Best Direction Of A Play

RJ Palhegyi - THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro 29%

Mike Parker - THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Springhouse Theatre 23%

Chuck Tuttle - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Chattanooga Theatre Centre 20%

Ernie Nolan - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Nashville Children's Theatre 6%

Bradley Moore - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Cumberland County Playhouse 5%

Sherri Denning - OH FREEDOM - Warren Arts 4%

Bryce McDonald - GODSPELL - Cumberland County Playhouse 4%

Linda Laughlin - THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - Bravo Boro 4%

Bryce McDonald - CLUE - Cumberland County Playhouse 3%

Marc Pyburn - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Warren Arts 2%

Alicia Haymer - BLACKBIRD - Kindling Arts Festival 1%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Paul Vasterling - NASHVILLE'S NUTCRACKER - Nashville Ballet 43%

Abe Reybold - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 30%

Jana Denning - BAD AUDITIONS - Warren Arts 26%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Chad Denning - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 53%

Matula - THEATER BUG - 2021 16%

Valerie Whitcomb - SEVEN - Kindling Arts Festival 13%

Griffin R. Dunn - SUSPENDED GRAVITY: IN THE EYE - Kindling Arts 9%

Griffin R. Dunn - FAST/FORWARD - OZ Arts Nashville 8%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jesse Watts - THE OUTISDERS - Bravo Boro 51%

Scott Leathers - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 27%

Stephen Moss - SOMETHING ROTTEN - 2021 13%

Jeremiah Stuart - DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL - Cumberland County Playhouse 9%

Best Musical

WORKING: A MUSICAL - Chattanooga Theatre Centre 23%

RAGTIME - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 20%

DEAR Miss Barrett - 2021 19%

ASSASSINS - South Jackson Performing Arts 17%

PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 11%

ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Cumberland County Playhouse 9%

SLOPPY BONNIE - OZ Arts Nashville 2%

Best Performer In A Musical

Crystal Kurek - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre Company 16%

Shandra Burnett - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Signal Mountain Playhouse 15%

Ava Rivera - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Capitol Theatre 13%

George Downer - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre Company 11%

Joy Baughman - MAMMA MIA - The Larry Keeton Theatre 7%

Connie Downer - MASTER CLASS - Center for the Arts 6%

Abby Newman - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - New Star Nashville 6%

Nick Gehring - GREASE - Capitol Theatre 6%

Bakari King - RAGTIME - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 5%

Gerold Oliver - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 5%

Delanie Sullivan - TUCK EVERLASTING - Warren Arts 3%

Patty Payne - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Michael Ruff - GODSPELL - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Shaina Stroh - RAGTIME - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 2%

Kristen Pennington - RAGTIME - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 2%

Amanda Disney - SLOPPY BONNIE - OZ Arts Nashville 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Jordan Chambers - THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro 15%

Jack Forte - THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Springhouse Theatre Company 14%

Charlie Jones - THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro 12%

Dennis Parker - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Chattanooga Theatre Centre 11%

Matthew Roberts - THE NERD - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 7%

Alex Brazil - CLUE - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 6%

Greg Rambin - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Chattanooga Theatre Centre 6%

Jana Denning - LITTLE WOMEN - Warren Arts 4%

Tucky Myrhe - THESE SHINING LIVES - Springhouse Theatre Company 4%

Justin Hand - THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Springhouse Theatre Company 3%

Stephen Thompson - THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - Bravo Boro 3%

Darius Aushay - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Nashville Children's Theatre 2%

Weslie Webster - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - 2021 2%

Michael Ruff - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

Deyonte Jenkins - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - 2021 1%

Regina Pullin - OH FREEDOM - Warren Arts 1%

Blake Holliday - THE SMALL PARTS PLAYSET - Kindling Arts Festival 1%

Jantu Moore - THE RANSOM OF RED CHIEF - Bravo Boro 1%

Daniel Black - DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL - Cumberland County Playhouse 1%

Jason Ross - DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL - Cumberland County Playhouse 1%

Meggan Utech - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - 2021 1%

Cameron L. Mitchell - BLACKBIRD - Kindling Arts Festival 0%

Best Play

THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro 31%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Chattanooga Theatre Centre 27%

THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Springhouse Theatre Company 24%

3THE 39 STEPS - Cumberland County Playhouse 7%

OH FREEDOM - Warren Arts 5%

THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - Bravo Boro 3%

BLACKBIRD - Kindling Arts Festival 1%

THE RANSOM OF RED CHIEF - Bravo Boro 1%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro 19%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Capitol Theatre 14%

THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theater Company 14%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Chattanooga Theatre Centre 12%

THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Springhouse Theatre Company 10%

RAGTIME - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 8%

ASSASSINS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 7%

SOUTH JACKSON GOES COUNTRY - South Jackson Performing Arts 7%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Warren Arts 2%

NASHVILLE BALLET LIVE A ASCEND AMPHITHEATER - Ascend Amphitheater 2%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Cumberland County Playhouse 2%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Nashville Children's Theatre 1%

LOST NASHVILLE - Kindling Arts + Found Movement Group 1%

SLOPPY BONNIE - OZ Arts Nashville 0%

CHIMERA: UNDER THE BIG TOP - Suspended Gravity + Kindling Arts Festival 0%

PRISM - OZ Arts Nashville 0%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Angie Dee - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Capitol Theatre 37%

Jesse Watts & Pixie Convertino - THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - Bravo Boro 25%

Scott Leathers - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Nashville Children's Theatre 16%

Curtis Phillips - GODSPELL - Cumberland County Playhouse 12%

Scott Leathers - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 11%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tanner Roman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Capitol Theatre 60%

David Weinstein - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 20%

David Weinstein - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Nashville Children's Theatre 20%

Best Streaming Musical

RIDE THE CYCLONE - MTSU 30%

PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 29%

THE FANTASTICKS - Source One Five 14%

SOUP DU JOUR - Warren Arts 14%

STORIES - The Theater Bug 13%

Best Streaming Play

ROMEO AND JULIET - MTSU 80%

ALABAMA STORY - Cumberland County Playhouse 20%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Georgia Sharp - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Signal Mountain Playhouse 15%

Ava Rivera - GREASE - Capitol Theatre 12%

Stephanie Jones - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre Company 9%

Lisa Graham - GREASE - Audience of One Productions 8%

Matthew Roberts - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre Company 8%

Aubrey Iwan - RAGTIME - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 6%

Preston Raymer - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre Company 6%

Dennis Parker - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Signal Mountain Playhouse 5%

Rick Ruiz - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Millennium Repertory Company 4%

Teri Beck - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre Company 4%

Matthew Earnest - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Capitol Theatre 4%

Kaden Hobbs - TUCK EVERLASTING - Warren Arts 4%

Rebekah Howell - THE MUSIC MAN - Springhouse Theatre Company 4%

Julian Watson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - New Star Nashville 4%

Landon Spangler - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Millennium Repertory Company 2%

Morgan Broome - RAGTIME - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 2%

Heather McCall - GODSPELL - Cumberland County Playhouse 1%

Heather McCall - LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE - Cumberland County Playhouse 1%

Justin Boyd - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - New Star Nashville 1%

Morgan Honea - RAGTIME - Hendersonville Performing Arts Center 0%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Ryen Lawing - THE OUTSIDERS - Bravo Boro 15%

Amanda Medlin - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Chattanooga Theatre Centre 14%

Andrea Coleman - CLUE - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 10%

Jantu Moore - THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Springhouse Theatre Company 8%

Karen Lewis - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Millennium Repertory Company 6%

Kristen Ownby - THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Springhouse Theatre Company 6%

Addi King - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Nashville Children's Theatre 6%

Shanda Perkins - THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Springhouse Theatre Company 6%

RJ Palhegyi - THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - Bravo Boro 5%

Amy Baltimore - THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Springhouse Theatre Company 4%

Ashlyn Gibson - THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - Bravo Boro 4%

Jason Russell - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Chattanooga Theatre Centre 3%

Delanie Sullivan - SOUP DU JOUR - Warren Arts 3%

Julie Maughon - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Chattanooga Theatre Centre 3%

James Rudolph - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Nashville Children's Theatre 2%

Jinny Jagoditsch - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Chattanooga Theatre Centre 2%

Joseph Stanley - THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE - Bravo Boro 2%

Britt Hancock - DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL - Cumberland County Playhouse 1%

Daniel Black - DUCK HUNTER SHOOTS ANGEL - Cumberland County Playhouse 1%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Megan Utech - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 30%

Delanie Sullivan - SOUP DU JOUR - Warren Arts 26%

James Rudoplh - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 24%

Melissa Tormene - PETE THE CAT - Nashville Children's Theatre 21%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

PETER PAN - Nashville Children's Theatre 76%

PLAID TIDINGS - Cumberland County Playhouse 24%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Hendersonville Performing Arts Company 32%

LAST ROUND UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - South Jackson Performing Arts Center 20%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Bravo Boro 12%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Bravo Boro 12%

SCROOGE - Cumberland County Playhouse 12%

BABY SHARK - Nashville Children's Theatre 7%

THE MOUSE THAT ROARED - Bravo Boro 5%