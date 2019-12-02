December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Nashville Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Nashville:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Choreographer
Best Community Theater Company
Best Costume Design
Best Director of a musical
Best Director of a play
Best Ensemble Performance in a musical
Best Ensemble Performance in a play
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Best Lighting Design
Best Musical
Best Musical Direction
Best Original/New Work
Best Play
Best Professional Theater Company
Best Set Design
Best Sound Design
Best Younger Actor (under age 25)
Best Younger Actress (under age 25)
Thomas Holt Kirkindoll - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Center for the Arts 8%
Kaden Hobbs - GILLIGAN'S ISLAND THE MUSICAL - Warren Arts 6%
JD Dill - CHICACO - Millennium Repertory Company 6%
Christopher Dalton - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Center for the Arts 6%
Mark Williams - CALENDAR GIRLS - Center for the Arts Murfreesboro 6%
Rob Nunley - THE ODD COUPLE - Warren Arts 6%
Allie Dixon - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Warren Arts 6%
Abby Newman - INTO THE WOODS - Circle Players 6%
Alyssa Krebs - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Springhouse Theatre Company 6%
Sarah Carr - DRACULA - Warren Arts 8%
Leah Williams - CALENDAR GIRLS - Center for the Arts 7%
Aleah Christian - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Pull Tight Players 6%
Christopher Michael Maupins - CABARET - Murfreesboro Little Theatre 8%
Danelle Afflerbaugh - NEWSIES - The Manchester Arts Center 8%
Tosha Marie - CHORUS LINE - Circle Players 7%
Center for the Arts 18%
Murfreesboro Little Theatre 8%
Warren Arts 8%
Shanda Perkins - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Springhouse Theatre Company 9%
Blake Danford - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Studio Tenn 5%
Anne Wonder - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - South Jackson 5%
Chris McLaurin - THE PRODUCERS - Center for the Arts Murfreesboro 10%
Bryce McDonald - BRIGHT STAR - Cumberland County Playhouse 5%
Paula K. Parker - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Springhouse Theatre Company 5%
Danelle Afflerbaugh - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Millennium Repertory Company 10%
Donald Fann - DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER - Cumberland County Playhouse 8%
George and Connie Downer - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Center for the Arts 7%
SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Springhouse Theatre Company 7%
CHICAGO - Millennium Repertory Company 4%
25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Center for the Arts 4%
NEWSIES - Millennium Repertory Company 9%
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Center for the Arts 6%
DON’T DRESS FOR DINNE - Cumberland County Playhouse 5%
Mark Williams - THE SECRET GARDEN - center for the Arts Murfreesboro 7%
Luke Sanders - I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! - Fairview Community Theater 6%
Micah Hansen - NEWSIES - Millennium Repertory Company 5%
Michael T. Hansen - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Millennium Repertory Company 8%
Zach Williams - ROMEO AND JULIET - Inebriated Shakespeare 8%
MICHAEL HANSEN - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - MILLENNIUM REPERTORY COMPANY 8%
KAITLYN ROGERS - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - MILLENNIUM REPERTORY COMPANY 9%
Jennifer Swims - GILLIGAN'S ISLAND THE MUSICAL - Warren Arts 7%
Isabella Kearney - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Springhouse Theatre Company 7%
Kaitlyn Rogers - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Millennium Repertory Company 11%
Valerie Conover - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Center for the Arts 8%
Megan Roberts - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Pull Tight Players 7%
Renee Robinson - NEWSIES - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 8%
Renee Robinson - THE SECRET GARDEN - Center for the Arts 8%
Jonathan Beaty - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Springhouse Theatre Company 7%
SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Millennium Repertory Company 6%
SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Springhouse Theatre Company 5%
GILLIGAN'S ISLAND THE MUSICAL - Warren Arts 5%
Nate Paul and Mark David Williams - NEWSIES - Center for the Arts 10%
Cindy Gray - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Millennium Repertory 8%
Marc Pyburn - GILLIGAN'S ISLAND THE MUSICAL - Warren Arts 7%
THE EARTHLING - MTSU Theatre and Dance 13%
GREENER PASTURES - Springhouse Theatre Company 11%
GHOST - Nashville Children's Theatre 11%
BONNIE AND CLYDE - Warren Arts 8%
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Murfreesboro Center For The arts 7%
DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER - Cumberland County Playhouse 6%
Center for the Arts Murfreesboro 12%
Cumberland County Playhouse 9%
Studio Tenn 8%
Will butler - BE MORE CHILL - Street Theatre Company 7%
Terry Santoni - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Millennium Repertory Company 6%
Andrew Sparks - LES MISÉRABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Murfreesboro Center for the Arts 5%
Samantha Hopewell - THE EARTHLING - MTSU Theatre and Dance 19%
jacob allen - BE MORE CHILL - Street Theatre Company 15%
Jon Baker - FOREVER PLAID - Cumberland County Playhouse 13%
Brody Goodwin - LION KING, JR WAG - Millennium Repertory Company 6%
Kaden Hobbs - GILLIGAN'S ISLAND THE MUSICAL - Warren Arts 5%
Garrett Scott - BE MORE CHILL - Street Theatre Company 5%
Ashlyn Solomon - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Washington Theatre, Murfreesboro, TN 5%
Aurora Boe - LES MISERABLES: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION - Center for the Arts Murfreesboro 5%
Ava Rivera - ANNIE - Chaffin's Barn Dinner Theater 5%
