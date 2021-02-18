Country Singer Sammy Sadler Signs With BFD/Audium Nashville

With a career filled with trials and tribulations, Texas-based country artist Sammy Sadler continues to rise above by signing with BFD/Audium Nashville and gearing up to release new music starting in March. A series of singles will lead up to Sadler's forthcoming album releasing May 7. Enlisting the help of some of his famous friends, the album will feature a few duets as well as solo tracks. The first single off the new project is a cover of "Church On The Cumberland Road" featuring Shenandoah's Marty Raybon. Pre-save the single here before it is released on March 5.

"I'm so excited to return to BFD/Audium Nashville with Bob Frank and Chuck Rhodes to release my new album for the world to hear. This is the music I grew up on and what I believe is some of the greatest music that was produced and made. To be able to record with some of the original artists of that era is an honor and very humbling. They are true legends," says Sadler

"Sammy Sadler is one of Country music's greatest discovered/undiscovered gems. Crystal clear vocals and a dynamic entertainer, Sammy has partnered with some of Nashville's greatest Country legends for his newest project 1989 chronicling hits from the year he survived the 'Murder On Music Row.' I am so proud to be connected again with Sammy in 2021 and cannot wait for Country music fans far and wide to experience this amazing album." says Chuck Rhodes, General Manager, BFD/Audium Nashville.

In addition to BFD/Audium Nashville, Sadler has brought on 117 Publicity and Platinum Circle Media for Publicity and Digital, respectively.

At the onset of his career, right as he was about to release his debut album, Sadler was wounded in the infamous "Murder On Music Row." He took almost a decade to heal, physically and mentally, from this tragic event, but knew he wanted to keep pushing forward to release music. Since then, he has released multiple albums, toured across the country and released a book detailing that harrowing day. This is just the start of a new beginning for Sadler.

In 1989, Sammy Sadler, an acclaimed newcomer to the country music scene, found chart success with a cover of Aaron Neville's "Tell It Like It Is" on Evergreen Records. His follow up single "You Made It Easy" charted as well, but as he was gearing up to release his debut album, Sadler was wounded in the unfortunate murder of Cash Box magazine chart director Kevin Hughes. It took almost a decade for him to recover and release new music, starting with his 2004 release Hard On A Heart on the Tri Label. The title track charted in the Top 10 on the Texas Music Chart as well as No. 1 in Europe for multiple weeks. Sadler released another album, Heart Shaped Like Texas in 2009 on Audium Records. After Audium transitioned to Koch Records before being sold to E1, he found success with "I'll Always Have Denver" featuring Steve Wariner and "No Place To Land," but that was where it ended for Sadler when E1 closed. Since then, he has continued to tour with Doug Stone in 2012 and Ken Mellons and Jeff Carson on the "Taking The Country Back Tour" in 2015. He has had 4 Top 15 records on the Texas Music Chart and was named Male Vocalist for Dallas/Fort Worth in 1993. Sadler returned in 2019 to release a book recounting the famous "Murder on Music Row" and is in the studio working on a new album to be released in 2021. Sammy's story is far from over, in fact, it's just begun.

