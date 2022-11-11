Chris Young, Jamie O'Neal, Craig Morgan And More to Take Part in Concerts From Musicians On Call

This Veterans Day, and all month long, hospitalized Veterans in all Veterans Affairs facilities nationwide will have the opportunity to feel the deep appreciation they deserve through the healing power of music. Musicians On Call (MOC), a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments, has teamed up with Wrangler and award-winning recording artists on Concert For Veterans Presented by Wrangler, an initiative that offers hope and happiness that only live music can provide.

The virtual concert is hosted by Jamie O'Neal and features performances and words of gratitude from over 30 artists including Bellamy Brothers, Craig Morgan, Keb' Mo', Chris Young, Old Crow Medicine Show, Madeline Edwards, The Cadillac Three, Shenandoah, Scotty McCreery, Russell Dickerson, Cam, LOCASH, James T. Slater, Natalie Hemby, Charles Esten, Alexis Wilkins, Ray Fulcher, Carter Faith, Kameron Marlowe, Travelin' McCourys, Bobby Rush, Wade Bowen, Taylor Hicks, Alex Hall and more. It will be shared exclusively with patients, families and caregivers in VA facilities nationwide through Musicians On Call's virtual program and through a partnership with the American Hospital Association.

Also part of this year's campaign is the Concert For Veterans Live!, a concert experience for Veterans at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Hosted by Warner Music Nashville, this concert featured performances by recording artists Tyler Braden and Drew Parker live from the Murfreesboro campus. They were also joined by River House Artists' Austin Snell. Music fans everywhere can join in the campaign by streaming the MOC Stars and Stripes playlist curated by Madeline Edwards, featuring songs handpicked by Edwards. The playlist is available thanks to Amazon Music, the Official Playlist Sponsor, and can be enjoyed on the Amazon Music app.

"At Musicians On Call we are passionate about delivering the healing power of music to Veterans every day through our bedside, virtual and streaming programs. Being able to show extra love and appreciation on Veterans Day, with the help of many compassionate partners like Wrangler and artists across genres, is something we look forward to each year," said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin, "This year is especially meaningful since we are finally able to return for a live show with our friends at Warner Music Nashville. We've missed the incredible personal connections that are made between Veterans and artists through music, it's a thrill to be able to create those special moments again."

"Wrangler is proud to be working with Musicians On Call for a third consecutive year to celebrate our nation's veterans through a medium that has always been close to the heart of the brand: the power of music," said Holly Wheeler, vice president global marketing - Wrangler. "We're thrilled that we're able to channel the unwavering energy of live music to create a truly unique experience for servicemen and servicewomen to show our appreciation for the sacrifices they've made for our country this Veteran's Day."

"It's important to support Veterans because they've really paid the ultimate sacrifice. They've put their lives on hold to help fight for our freedoms," said Tom Gallagher, MS, CAVS, chief of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement for the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System. "To go overseas, to be away from their families, to do the things most Americans take for granted. They've put their lives on the line and given their time, talents, everything to help support our freedoms."

Concert For Veterans Presented by Wrangler is possible thanks to support and exclusive content from Musicians On Call's proud partners, including Amazon Music, Raven Drum Foundation, Warner Music Nashville, Gibson Gives and Catherine Cate Sullivan. It's also available to healthcare facilities across the country thanks to the American Hospital Association, MOC's Healthcare Community Partner.

For more than 20 years Musicians On Call has used music to promote and complement the healing process through in-person, virtual and digital streaming programs. Since the organization began, more than one million people have experienced the healing power of music in the hospital. MOC is proud to play for the nation's servicemen and women, and has performed for more than 90,000 Veterans, family members and caregivers in VA facilities.

Visit www.musiciansoncall.org to see highlights from Concert For Veterans Presented by Wrangler and donate to MOC's Veterans programs.