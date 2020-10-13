Bijou Theatre Announces LIVE FROM THE BIJOU Concert Series

The concerts are set for every Friday night beginning October 23.

The Bijou Theatre has announced four new live concerts in its series, Live From The Bijou. The concerts are set for every Friday night beginning October 23.

Each concert will take place with a limited capacity audience, as well as broadcast through an online streaming service.

The lineup is as follows:

October 23: Trisha Gene Brady

October 30: Shakedown Six

November 6: Mic Harrison and the High Score Bright Spot

November 13: Temp Job

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 14.

To learn more about Live from the Bijou and purchase tickets, visit knoxbijou.org/events/live-from-the-bijou/.

