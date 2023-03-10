Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Amber Ikeman Releases Inspirational New EP 'Wild And Uneven'

Mar. 10, 2023  

Spirited and earthy Folk songstress Amber Ikeman recently released her inspirational new EP called "Wild and Uneven" (produced by Amber and Aaron Howard). You can listen HERE!

Track Listing:
1. We Are More
2. Rocky Mountains
3. The Magic and the Mess
4. I'll Take Care of You
5. Big Bold Loud

"Wild and Uneven is a collection of songs about mental health and body liberation," Amber explains. "Each song was written about my own struggles: feeling objectified as a woman, recovering from an eating disorder, living with depression and anxiety, and fearing that I won't be accepted for all of who I am. Writing these songs was so healing for me, and I hope they bring healing to those who face similar issues. So many of us are suffering silently, and I want people to know that they aren't alone."

Amber released her single "Rocky Mountains" in November 2022, which received positive reviews from both fans and press. Amber was featured in publications like Blackbird News, Authority Magazine, Skope Magazine and more. The song currently has nearly 6,000 streams on Spotify, with that number increasing each day.

Amber Ikeman's music is water. Her voice is crystal clear-flowing over your ears and soothing your heart. Her guitar fingerpicking and tender piano playing floats you with its steady, gentle current. The messages she imparts-sometimes strong as a hurricane, sometimes serene as a sun shower-quench and nourish your soul, bringing sweet relief from the heavy loads we all must carry.

Inspired by the legacy of powerful truthtelling songstresses like Joni Mitchell, Jewel, and Joan Baez, Ikeman's songwriting is imbued with the knowledge that without rain, there is no life-that growth and change only come from weathering the storms that will inevitably come. Her artistry is distinguished by an undeniable combination of classically trained vocals, insightful lyricism, engaging storytelling, and poignant confession.

Based in Nashville, Amber has toured all across the United States and parts of Canada, earning praise from audiences and tastemakers alike. Her 2015 EP, Free, was named one of Southwest Montana's top local albums of 2015. Songs off of her first full length album, Rise, earned the 2017 Vic Heyman Songwriting Award from the South Florida Folk Festival and the 2018 John O'Hara Outstanding Folk Song Award.

Amber's newest EP "Wild and Uneven" was released on March 10, 2023.

For more information, visit www.AmberIkeman.com and follow Amber on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Spotify.



