Alison Arngrim to Bring CONFESSIONS OF A PRAIRIE BITCH to Play Nashville

Just in time to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of "Little House on the Prairie," former child star, outspoken activist, and TV Land Award winner Alison Arngrim presents the Nashville premiere of her critically acclaimed CONFESSIONS OF A PRAIRIE BITCH. Best known as the acid-tongued Nellie Oleson from Little House, Arngrim presents an uproarious evening of storytelling, stand-up, and multi media about her life playing everyone's favorite toxic pre-teen brat, complete with petticoats and ringlets. Never afraid to dish the dirt on TV land, Arngrim's CONFESSIONS OF A PRAIRIE BITCH startles audiences internationally with off-color stories about child stars and TV icons of the 1970s and 80s including Melissa Gilbert, Michael Landon, RuPaul, Liberace, Bette Midler and more.

CONFESSIONS OF A PRAIRIE BITCH runs Saturday, May 18 at 7pm at Play Nashville (1519 Church Street).

Tickets are available at www.SpinCycleNYC.com

New York Times Best Selling author of "Confessions of A Prairie Bitch: How I Survived Nellie Oleson and Learned to Love Being Hated", Alison Arngrim is best known to viewers world-wide for her portrayal of the incredibly nasty "Nellie Oleson" on the much loved, long running hit television series "Little House On The Prairie," and continues to amuse audiences through her many film, television, stage and multi-media appearances.

Her solo show "Confessions of a Prairie Bitch", which started at Club Fez in New York in 2002, has now become a world-wide phenomenon, having been performed in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Green Bay, San Francisco, Seattle, Puerto Vallarta and in France, where Alison performs entirely in French. As a stand-up comedian, Alison has headlined at nightclubs such as the Laugh Factory, the Comedy Store and the Improv in Los Angeles and assorted comedy venues all across the US and Canada.

Her TV and film appearances include "Make the Yuletide Gay," "Livin' the Dream", "Tinder & Grinder", "The Bilderberg Club", "For the Love of May" with Ru Paul and Patricia Neal, "Life Interrupted"with Mason Reese, Erin Murphy, and Dawn Wells, "Even In Dreams," Pamela Bob's "Livin on A Prairie" and "The Last Place On Earth" with Billy Dee Williams and Phyllis Diller. In 2007, she began her foray into French cinema with Jean Pierre Mocky's "Le Deal". Alison's stage work includes, "The Vagina Monologs", "The Wool Gatherer", the 2005 GLAAD Award nominated production of "Last Summer At Bluefish Cove", the Ovation Award Nominated musical-drama, "Flirting with Morty", Agatha Christie's "The Mousetrap" at the Judson Theatre Company and "Always...Patsy Cline" at the Sharon Playhouse.

Alison has a long history of activism. In 1986 when her "Little House husband", Steve Tracy, passed away due to complications of HIV/AIDS, Alison began volunteering at AIDS Project Los Angeles. Her duties ranged from working on the Southern California AIDS Hotline and the APLA food bank, and developing "Safer Sex" workshops. From 1989 through 1993 she served as Program Manager at Tuesday's Child, an organization assisting children and families affected by HIV and AIDS. She currently serves as President, National Spokesperson and Founding Board Member of The National Association to Protect Children, or PROTECT.org. As an activist for the improvement of child protection laws, she has spoken before the California Senate and worked on legislative and political campaigns in several states, including Virginia and New York, in addition to PROTECT's work on federal legislation in Washington, D.C.

