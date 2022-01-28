AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Celebrates The Music Of Jazz Legend Fats Waller At The Roxy Regional Theatre

The corner of Franklin and First in historic downtown Clarksville will be jumpin' this February with a sassy, sultry musical celebration of legendary jazz great Fats Waller.

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Friday, February 11, at 8:00pm. In keeping with the theatre's pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 7:30pm that evening for a $5 minimum donation.

The inimitable Thomas "Fats" Waller rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and that jumpin' new beat, swing music. Although not quite a biography, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original as a versatile cast struts, strums and sings the songs that he made famous in a career that ranged from uptown clubs to downtown Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood and concert stages in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

Conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Murray Horwitz, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' welcomes the return of Roxy favorites Eboné Amos, David Ridley and April Sledge -- whom audiences will remember from All Shook Up and Freedom Train, among other productions -- alongside Roxy newcomers Terrence J. Bennett and Clarksville Academy music instructor Sierra Davis.

Songs featured in the musical include "'T Ain't Nobody's Bizness (If I Do)," "Mean to Me," "The Joint is Jumpin'," "Your Feet's Too Big" and "Ain't Misbehavin'," performed by Tyler Saunders on piano, Thad Wallus on bass, Bernard Lott on drums and Danny Jackson on reed instruments.

Directed by Ryan Bowie with music direction by Tyler Saunders, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' is choreographed by Dr. Ayo Walker, Assistant Professor in Theatre and Dance at Austin Peay State University. As a Performance Studies practitioner with an emphasis in African American and African studies, Ayo's practice as research engages with the cultural racism that results in our society valuing different dance genres hierarchically. Specializing in Black dance aesthetics, her choreography and pedagogy is rooted in the "aesthetic of the cool" and the "get down" qualities evident in Africanist and Black dance aesthetics. Employing social justice choreography representative of anti-essentialist movement that is at once exposing and undoing stereotypical assumptions historically signifying the Black body politic, Ayo's works challenge what performing Blackness is and isn't.

Produced in part by Ron & Kathryn Dayley, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Music Theatre International (MTI), www.mtishows.com.

Performances run February 11 through February 26 on Thursdays at 7:00pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, with 2:00pm matinees on Saturday, February 19 and 26.

Tickets are $35 (adults) and $15 (10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military and APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday performances during the run, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances.

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are required inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. This policy is in place for the safety of our patrons, performers and staff, and keeps us in compliance with the Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.