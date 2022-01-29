8 Track Entertainment's Ira Dean Celebrates Three iTunes Chart-Topping Tracks

8 Track Entertainment's Ira Dean scores big once again with Aaron Lewis' chart-topping #1 iTunes Top Country Album, "Fraying On Both Ends" out today. The multi-platinum hit songwriter co-produced and co-wrote five songs on "Fraying On Both Ends," which also sits at #3 on the iTunes Top Country Albums chart as a Video Deluxe Version. Dean is also celebrating today's release of Eddie Montgomery's solo debut album perched at #7 on iTunes Top Country Albums chart, "Ain't No Closing Me Down" for which co-wrote seven tracks.

"It's refreshing to write and work with someone who knows who they are as an artist and isn't afraid to express how he feels," commented Dean about working with Aaron Lewis. "From the #1 Billboard debut of the album's first single, "Am I The Only One," to the #1 album debut of "Frayed On Both Ends" on iTunes, I'm excited and proud to see country music fans embrace what we poured our heart and souls into for a long time now. Big thank you to my co-producers Aaron Lewis and Ben Kitterman, and my co-writers David Lee Murphy, Chris Wallin, Dan Tyminski, and of course, my pal of 20 years, Aaron Lewis."

Dean continued, "Proud isn't a big enough word for how I feel about having seven songs I co-wrote with my partner in crime, Eddie Montgomery, on his solo debut album, "Ain't No Closing Me Down." I knew how much this album meant to Eddie especially after losing his bandmate, T-Roy. So to get that phone call from Eddie saying "let's camp up and see what happens" meant the world to me. I know T-Roy was in that room helping pen out some of the best damn songs I've ever been part of. To this day, I still tear up hearing Eddie sing "Alive And Well." I love ya amigo, and I'm proud of you and honored to call you not just a friend but a brother. And producer Noah Gordan, you made magic my friend."

About Ira Dean:

Signed to 8 Track Entertainment, Ira Dean is an award-winning hit singer/songwriter/producer with more than 50 cuts to his credit. A founding member of the hit trio, "Trick Pony," smash hits co-written by Dean like "Pour Me" and the Grammy-nominated "Just What I Do" firmly established Dean as not only the wild man with headlights in his chrome stand-up bass, but as a brand new singer/songwriting force and studio musician in country music.

Deans songs have been recorded by such stars as Rascal Flatts, Joe Nichols, Ronnie Dunn, Chris Young, Trace Adkins, Colt Ford and Aaron Lewis (including his #1 hit, "AM I THE ONLY ONE"), Jake Owen, Uncle Kracker, Gary Allan (including his hit single, "Feeling Like That"), and Montgomery Gentry (including their hit single, "One in Every Crowd" and " I'll keep the kids") to name a few.

He's recorded with Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Waylon Jennings, Hank Williams Jr., Emmylou Harris, Jamey Johnson, John Popper (Blues Traveler), Aaron Lewis, Blake Shelton, Eddie Montgomery, and Bonnie Tyler amongst others.