Geordie Theatre to Present SNOW WHITE at Centaur Theatre

Geordie Theatre has revealed the cast and further details for its bold and imaginative new production of Snow White by Greg Banks, directed by Jimmy Blais. The production runs April 16-26, 2026 at Montréal's Centaur Theatre, with tickets now on sale.

This fast-paced, physically inventive reimagining gleefully tosses the glass coffin and the damsel-in-distress trope out of the window. Performed by just two actors, Tiernan Cornford and Jeremy Lewis, the production sees them transform into everyone from Snow White herself to the Queen and the Huntsman, to the Prince and all seven dwarves. This production of SNOW WHITE is a high-energy, shape-shifting journey through the classic fairy tale, offering audiences a bold and unexpected take on a story they think they know.

In this reimagining, Snow White isn't waiting to be rescued - she's sharp, curious, and firmly in control of her own story. The production speaks directly to today's audiences by challenging outdated ideas of beauty, gender, and who gets to be the hero. Recast as a bold, self-determined protagonist, Snow White relies on her intelligence, courage, and empathy to navigate the world, offering a modern, empowering take on the classic fairy tale for a new generation.

Born and based in Tiohtià:ke/Montréal, Tiernan Cornford is an actor, playwright and overall creator of Barbadian, English and Scottish heritage. She is thrilled to appear in her first production with Geordie Theatre after having collaborated with companies such as Playwright's Workshop Montréal (Young Creator's Unit) and Repercussion Theatre (All Shall Be Well, Much Ado About Nothing), as well as receiving her BFA in Acting from Concordia University. Upon graduation, Tiernan was awarded the Concordia Theatre Prize; she is also the recipient of a META nomination for Outstanding Emerging Artist.

Jeremy Lewis is a multidisciplinary artist born and based in Tiohtià:ke and works primarily as an actor and an improviser. As a graduate of John Abbott College's Professional Theatre Acting program as well as the National Theatre School of Canada's Acting stream, Jeremy has been able to work across the country including the streets of Place des Arts in Montréal (Chant de l'arbre - Toxique Trottoir), the Village of Senakw in Vancouver (Bard on the Beach), and the Redbrick Cafe in Guelph, Ontario (Guelph Fringe). In 2024 their performance in Infinithéâtre's Dominoes at the Crossroads, earned them the META award for Outstanding Emerging Artist. As an improviser, they've performed with Tightrope Theatre in Vancouver, Outside Joke in Winnipeg, and Théâtre Sainte-Catherine in Montréal. Most recently, they have appeared in Pirate & The Lone Voice with Black Theatre Workshop and Whalefall with Infinithéâtre.

The rest of the creative team is made up of Bruno-Pierre Houle (Set & Props Designer), Rachel Quintero Faia (Costume Designer), Tim Rodrigues (Lighting Designer), Rob Denton (Sound Designer), Ravyn R. Bekh (Assistant Director) and Kahentanó:ron Brianna Montour (Associate Lighting Designer). Live music will be performed by Sarah Segal-Lazar.