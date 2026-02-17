Teesri Duniya Theatre To Launch 2026–27 Season

🎭 NEW! Montreal Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montreal & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Teesri Duniya Theatre will launch its 2026–27 season, titled Season of the Migrant, on Thursday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. The event will take place at Rangshala, Cité-des-Hospitalières, 251 Av des Pins Ouest.

Artistic Director Rahul Varma will present a preview of the upcoming season, which will include new theatre productions and community programs such as storytelling events, film screenings, and the development of new works. Season of the Migrant aims to honor immigrants, humanize their experiences, challenge misinformation, and promote a sense of belonging.

The launch marks the beginning of the company’s 45th year and will bring together collaborators including actors, playwrights, directors, arts professionals, and cultural workers.

Teesri Duniya Theatre is a culturally inclusive company that uses theatre as a transformative tool.

Refreshments will be served. For more information or to RSVP, contact Media Contact Janis Kirshner at Jkirshner@sympatico.ca or 514-287-8912.