According to CTV News, the Montreal Symphony Orchestra will perform 60 outdoor pop-up shows across the city in the coming weeks.

On Thursday, July 9, musicians from the orchestra went to three long-term care facilities, including one in Rosemont, where the horn section performed Strauss, Mueller and Mancini to the audience.

CTV News was there, and you can watch their full report below!

