The Lyric Theatre Singers Present BROADWAY DREAMS This June

The Lyric Theatre Singers will hit the Concordia Theatre stage with their latest Broadway revue show BROADWAY DREAMS, June 13, 14, and 15, 2024.

Under the direction of Bob Bachelor and Cathy Burns, the 40 dynamic performers will showcase a diverse range of excepts from various musical theatre hits. Audiences can expect a selection from the celebrated songwriting duo Kander & Ebb, as well as highlights from acclaimed shows such as Wicked, Crazy For You, The Wild Party, Waitress, and Moulin Rouge, to name a few.

Lyric's Founder, Bob Bachelor, is leading the group as Musical Director and Co-Director alongside longtime collaborator, Cathy Burns. They remain well-surrounded by the likes of Martin Kaller (Assistant Musical Director), Chad Linsley (Rehearsal Accompanist) and Jonathan Patterson (Guest Choreographer).

“I think Bob and I have a unique and complementary partnership. We have known each other for almost 40 years and had done many musicals together prior to working as co-directors for The Lyric Theatre Singers. We each bring our own strengths and styles together to create something that ends up quite cohesive in the end. Although it is a huge challenge to create and conceive a new show year after year, we inspire each other," says Cathy Burns, Broadway Dreams Co-Director.

This production boasts a talented ensemble cast of dynamic performers of diverse backgrounds, who bring enthusiasm and vocal prowess to each carefully selected number. From touching ballads to toe-tapping tunes, and a few show stopping numbers, Broadway Dreams has something for all audiences.

Designers Amber Hood (Lighting) and Rob Denton (Sound) will return to support the show's vision. The Singers will be accompanied by musicians; Chris Barillaro (Keyboard/Synth), Levi Dover (Bass), Guillaume Pilote (Percussion), Matthew Souaid (Woodwinds/Reeds), in addition to rehearsal pianist, Chad Linsley at the piano.

Donations on behalf of food bank THE DÉPÔT will be gratefully accepted at all four performances.

DATES AND TIMES

June 13th, 2024 – 8 PM

June 14th, 2024 – 8 PM

June 15th, 2024 – 2 PM

June 15th, 2024 – 8 PM

VENUE

Concordia Theatre (Formerly D.B. Clarke Theatre)

1455, De Maisonneuve Blvd. W.

Concordia University

TICKETS

$48.50 – Adults

$45.50 – Students/Seniors

$22 – Children 12 yrs. & under

BOX OFFICE: 514-743-3382 | lyrictheatreboxoffice@gmail.com

