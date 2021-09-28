Jeunesses Musicales Canada Presents LES PÊCHEURS DE PERLES

Jeunesses Musicales Canada (JM Canada), in collaboration with the Centre de créativité du Gesù, presents Georges Bizet's Les Pêcheurs de perles (The Pearl Fishers) on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 8 p.m.

Bizet's first operatic work, which he wrote at the age of 25, is a tragic tale of betrayed friendship, impossible love and sacrificial rituals told through one of the most beautiful duets of French opera. The fishermen Zurga and Nadir and the object of their desire, the priestess Leïla, form a love triangle, bound by an oath that is doomed to failure.

Set on the island of Ceylon in South Asia, this rarely performed opera will allow you to discover young local talent: soprano Carole-Anne Roussel (Leïla), tenor Louis-Charles Gagnon (Nadir), baritones Bruno Roy (Zurga) and Olivier Bergeron (Nourabad) and pianist Holly Kroeker. With stage direction by Alain Gauthier and musical direction by Esther Gonthier.

JM Canada is presenting a one-hour-and-a-half chorus-free version of this three-act opera from the libretto by Eugène Cormon and Michel Carré. Presented in French with English surtitles.

Reminder

Les Pêcheurs de perles

October 19, 2021, at 8 p.m.

Le Gesù Amphitheatre

1200 De Bleury Street, Montréal, QC H3B 3J3

Information: https://www.jmcanada.ca/en/concerts/les-pecheurs-de-perles

Les Pêcheurs de perles - 2021-2022 tour

The Montréal premiere at Le Gesù officially kicks off the tour of this production, which premiered at the Festival d'opéra de Québec this summer. Audiences will be able to see Les Pêcheurs de peles in Quebec and in the Maritime provinces this fall and in spring 2022.

Eastern Tour:

October 22, 2021 - Gaspé

October 24, 2021 - Caraquet

October 26, 2021 - Bathurst

October 27, 2021 - Fredericton

October 29, 2021 - New Richmond

October 30, 2021 - Dalhousie

November 2, 2021 - Dieppe

November 6, 2021 - Havre-Aubert Îles-De-La-Madeleine

Western Tour*:

April 3, 2022 - Trois-Rivières

April 19, 2022 - Rouyn-Noranda

April 20, 2022 - La Sarre

April 24, 2022 - Jonquière

*The pianist on this tour will be Rebecca Klassen-Wiebe.