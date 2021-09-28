Jeunesses Musicales Canada Presents LES PÊCHEURS DE PERLES
Jeunesses Musicales Canada (JM Canada), in collaboration with the Centre de créativité du Gesù, presents Georges Bizet's Les Pêcheurs de perles (The Pearl Fishers) on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 8 p.m.
Bizet's first operatic work, which he wrote at the age of 25, is a tragic tale of betrayed friendship, impossible love and sacrificial rituals told through one of the most beautiful duets of French opera. The fishermen Zurga and Nadir and the object of their desire, the priestess Leïla, form a love triangle, bound by an oath that is doomed to failure.
Set on the island of Ceylon in South Asia, this rarely performed opera will allow you to discover young local talent: soprano Carole-Anne Roussel (Leïla), tenor Louis-Charles Gagnon (Nadir), baritones Bruno Roy (Zurga) and Olivier Bergeron (Nourabad) and pianist Holly Kroeker. With stage direction by Alain Gauthier and musical direction by Esther Gonthier.
JM Canada is presenting a one-hour-and-a-half chorus-free version of this three-act opera from the libretto by Eugène Cormon and Michel Carré. Presented in French with English surtitles.
Reminder
Les Pêcheurs de perles
October 19, 2021, at 8 p.m.
Le Gesù Amphitheatre
1200 De Bleury Street, Montréal, QC H3B 3J3
Information: https://www.jmcanada.ca/en/concerts/les-pecheurs-de-perles
Les Pêcheurs de perles - 2021-2022 tour
The Montréal premiere at Le Gesù officially kicks off the tour of this production, which premiered at the Festival d'opéra de Québec this summer. Audiences will be able to see Les Pêcheurs de peles in Quebec and in the Maritime provinces this fall and in spring 2022.
Eastern Tour:
October 22, 2021 - Gaspé
October 24, 2021 - Caraquet
October 26, 2021 - Bathurst
October 27, 2021 - Fredericton
October 29, 2021 - New Richmond
October 30, 2021 - Dalhousie
November 2, 2021 - Dieppe
November 6, 2021 - Havre-Aubert Îles-De-La-Madeleine
Western Tour*:
April 3, 2022 - Trois-Rivières
April 19, 2022 - Rouyn-Noranda
April 20, 2022 - La Sarre
April 24, 2022 - Jonquière
*The pianist on this tour will be Rebecca Klassen-Wiebe.