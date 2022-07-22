Jack Of All Trades and Danse Danse to Present THE JOAT FESTIVAL

Jack Of All Trades and Danse Danse has announced a brand new edition of JOAT Festival, an international street dance platform, which will take place for the first time at the Quartier des Spectacles, from August 31 to September 6.

This year, 7 days of indoor and outdoor activities will allow the general public to discover the world of street dance, with 4 battles of different dance styles, 1 battle of Hip Hop music composers, 6 street dance initiation workshops, 8 master classes, a visual arts exhibition, and much more! For the first time, JOAT Festival will be made possible thanks to a co-production between Jack Of All Trades and Danse Danse.

"We are very happy to offer this new edition of the Festival. A major first in the Quartier des Spectacles featuring an exciting, diverse and thrilling program. Our various activities will give you an authentic and complete experience of street dance. Don't miss it !"

"Through this collaboration, Danse Danse wishes to introduce its audience to the richness of the street dance culture, and to encourage street dance audiences to push open the doors of the contemporary dance world. Great exchanges and discoveries in perspective!"

The Festival's three emblematic battles - popping, breaking and Hip Hop - will allow high caliber international street dancers to meet. Expressing themselves in fierce head to heads, they will give everything they have to fire up these evenings! In a one-on-one formula, the dancers will take turns improvising to the music chosen live by the DJ, all animated by an MC (host). Master judges will choose the winners of each category on site.

About a hundred dancers are expected at the Preselections, which will take place during the daytime on the Esplanade of Place des Arts. After a solo improvisation in front of the masters and the public, the 16 best dancers will be chosen for the final battle which will take place at Club Soda on the same evening.

The JOAT Festival opens its activities to all generations! For the first time, the Festival will offer a battle for children, the JOAT KidzBattle, an All Styles dance battle for 18 years old and under, presented by the dance studio Urban-Element. The public is invited to come and see the future generation of dancers move without restraint, and with great ingenuity.

The JOAT Festival will offer a series of 6 initiation workshops. In each 90-minute workshop, three different styles will be taught on Place des Arts' Esplanade. These workshops will be free and open to all ages and levels.

From September 1 to 4, before the battles, the windows of Edifice 2-22, at the corner of Sainte-Catherine and Saint-Laurent, will be inhabited by dancers for a short performance according to JOAT rules. Dance performances in these windows have already proven to be a public success during Danse Danse's Hors les Murs in September 2021.

In the Exhibition venue of Place des Arts, an exhibition opened throughout the Festival will show the creative process behind the work of a certain artist, whose identity is set to be revealed during of summer.

The C'est quoi les DAWs event is a competition between Hip Hop music composers and their sounds, created especially for the event according to pre-imposed concepts. Renowned beatmakers will try to convince the public and a specialized jury that they deserve to win!