Internationally Acclaimed Pianist Jean-Philippe Sylvestre Will Perform Recitals in Montreal and Quebec

Following his success at the Berlin Philharmonie, pianist Jean-Philippe Sylvestre returns to Quebec this fall for two thrilling concerts: Montréal's Maison symphonique and Quebec City's Salle Raoul-Jobin.

"With this concert, I hope to present a program of both musical depth and virtuosity. I hope it imparts an emotional experience that will transport the audience into a state of transcendence and meditation," says Jean-Philippe Sylvestre.

This virtuosic recital program includes both audience favorites and exciting new discoveries:



• Franz Liszt, Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2

• Maurice Ravel, Miroirs et Pavane pour une infante défunte

• Ludwig van Beethoven, Piano Sonata No. 14 in C sharp minor, Op. 27 No. 2 Moonlight

• Johann Sebastian Bach, Prelude and Fugue No. 4 in C sharp minor (BWV 873)

• André Mathieu, Concerto de Québec (version for solo piano)

• Mily Balakirev, Islamey, Op. 18

Award-winning talent and mastery of his craft.

With "dazzling technique" and "real imagination", Sylvestre has already left his mark around the world. He is described by conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin as a "poet of the piano".



The Montérégie artist has garnered great acclaim in both Canada and internationally:

- Virginia Parker Prize, the highest distinction awarded by the Canada Council for the Arts.

- First Prize and Audience Award at the Montreal Symphony Orchestra Competition.

- First Prize in three Canadian Music Competitions and the highest score in the entire competition on one of these occasions.

- Winner of the Audience Prize, and for best performance of a compulsory piece at the CBC National Competition for Young Performers.

- Laureate of the Young Performer Competition and Concertino Praga International Competition.

Since the beginning of his career in 1988, Jean-Philippe Sylvestre has performed in prestigious venues across the world: Concertgebouw (Amsterdam), Musikverein (Vienna), Salle Gaveau (Paris), Palais des Beaux-Arts (Brussels), Teatro Mayor (Colombia), Theatro Municipal and Teatro B32 (Brazil), Recital Hall (Sydney), Maison Symphonique, Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier and Salle Bourgie (Montreal), Glenn Gould Studio and George Weston Hall (Toronto), and the National Arts Centre (Ottawa), among others.

He has performed with renowned orchestras, including the London Symphony Orchestra, the Nuremberg Philharmonic Orchestra, the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, the Quebec City Symphony Orchestra, and the Orchestre Métropolitain. His collaborators include such renowned conductors as Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Simon Streatfeild, Jacques Lacombe, Christian Schulz, Richard Bradshaw, Boris Brott, Fabien Gabel, and Rolf Bertsch.



Last April, he recorded an album with the London Symphony Orchestra (CHANDOS), and in June, performed at the prestigious Berlin Philharmonic. Mr. Sylvestre has recently returned from a seven-concert tour of Brazil with the Orchestre symphonique de Longueuil. Québec audiences have also heard him at Maison symphonique with the Orchestre Métropolitain and Yannick Nézet Séguin, as well as with the Orchestre Classique de Montréal and Jacques Lacombe. Other recent engagements include Jacquemart-André Museum in Paris, the Toledo Symphony Orchestra, the Laval Symphony Orchestra in Rachmaninov's Concerto No. 3, and Trois-Rivières Symphony Orchestra in Rachmaninov's 2nd Concerto. His recordings have been nominated for JUNO Awards and the ADISQ Gala.

Maison symphonique - Montreal

Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 7:30 pm

Box-office: Place des Arts

Palais Montcalm (Salle Raoul-Jobin) - Quebec city

Friday, November 11, 2022, at 7:30 pm

Box-office: Palais Montcalm

Information: gfnproductions.ca