Cirque du Soleil Events + Experiences Announces New Capabilities with 4U2C Creative Studio Merger

=Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group announces today the merger of its multimedia creative studio, 4U2C, with its events division, Cirque du Soleil Events + Experiences, a move that positions it as the most fully-integrated turnkey creative and artistic content solution provider in bespoke, world-class live entertainment.

For nearly 20 years, Cirque du Soleil Events + Experiences has created and produced one-of-a-kind projects for some of the worlds' most prestigious events, with clients in the public and private sectors across the world. Its portfolio stretches from custom Cirque du Soleil shows for corporate events for Fortune 500 companies, to cultural attractions commissioned by tourism bureaus, to live performances on some of the most-watched television broadcasts in history.

4U2C - Creative Studio is a Montreal-based company specializing in the creation and production of multimedia and video content. Their work in experiential design and video imagery have been featured in music concerts (such as KISS, Hugh Jackman, Shakira), major events (including Victoria's Secret Fashion Show) as well as interactive installations (the Illuminart open-air museum).

The merger will allow the Group to unleash its creative energy under the strength of one, unified company and create further opportunities for long-term growth.

"Cirque du Soleil Events + Experiences now gains major in-house capabilities in digital content with all the creativity, emotional connectivity and craftsmanship of Cirque du Soleil, said Yasmine Khalil, Chief Executive Producer - Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. ''Merging 4U2C - Creative Studio to Cirque du Soleil Events + Experiences is an important milestone in our continued growth trajectory, as we remain focused on raising the bar in the industry with creativity and innovation.''

Find out more at cirquedusoleil.com/events.





