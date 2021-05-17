Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ZOOMOPOLIS Will Be Performed By The Ellen Theatre This Week

May. 17, 2021  

Looking for a good laugh? The Ellen Theatre presents an original computer comedy Zoomopolis. Due to these "unprecedented times," Belinda works from home, on Zoom, every day. To conquer her Zoomitis, she starts a support group, for anybody suffering from extreme screen fatigue. One slight bump in the road to recovery - it all takes place on Zoom.

Click in and check out the quirky collection of unique characters who arrive for the first get together. Host and moderator Belinda, played by Lizzy Bennett, welcomes a who's who of fellow comic actors including John Hosking, Rhonda Smith, Kent Davis, Mark Kuntz, Colton Swibold, Cate Ludin, Becca Stevens, and Neil Gregersen. The meeting is online, but the agenda is off the wall. Your screen has never seen such Zoom lunacy.

Zoomopolis, written by John Ludin, is captured live on Zoom and is available to watch On Demand any time during the Big Sky Fringe Festival, May 20 - 23. Tickets are only $12 (no matter how many are in your watch party!). For more info or to secure a ticket and viewing link, visit BigSkyFringeFestival.org.


