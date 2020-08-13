WYOmericana Tour Comes to the WYO Next Month

WYOmericana Tour takes the stage Friday, September 11 at 7:30pm.

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center will welcome the WYOmericana Tour to the stage Friday, September 11 at 7:30pm as part of Sheridan's Celebrate the Arts Festival.

The WYOmericana Caravan Tour is a rolling representation of Wyoming's burgeoning music scene, featuring multiple acts, ad-libbed collaborations and epic encore sets.

This year's tour will deliver a much-needed live music fix to Wyomingites and will feature Aaron Davis & the Mystery Machine (Hoback), Jason Tyler Burton (Pinedale), and Shawn Hess (Laramie). The Sheridan show will also welcome special guests The Two Tracks (Sheridan).

Sponsored locally by Bruce Burns, patrons can purchase tickets at wyotheater.com to attend either the live stream or the live event itself with a limited number of seats available. Concertgoers will be encouraged to wear masks.

Celebrate the Arts is an annual festival celebrating local art, artists and organizations who help make Sheridan and the surrounding area an artistic destination.

Shows View More Montana Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You