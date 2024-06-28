Untapped Homebrew Festival Set For Next Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kick off your Rodeo Week with the WYO Theater and Bighorn Homebrew Club as they present the Sixth Annual Untapped Homebrew Festival Saturday, July 6, noon to 4 p.m. Set up on Brundage Street between Main and Brooks streets, this unique brew fest features the finest homebrewed beer from Sheridan and across the state of Wyoming.

Opening with the Big Horn Alphorns, the festivities will include great music from the Jeannie Lee Trio, We’re Here for the Beer Polka Band and Mark Paninos along with the perfect beer accompaniment – barbecue from Nubs BBQ. Attendees can vote for their favorite beer with the winner of the “Denny Gresham People’s Choice Award” receiving $250 cash and major bragging rights. The winner of “Best in Show” as voted on by Luminous Brewhouse judges will receive their own $250 cash prize.

Tickets are on sale now and available at the WYO Theater box office or online at wyotheater.com. The cost is $25 per person. Get yours today!

The Untapped Homebrew Festival is presented by Powder River Heating and Air Conditioning with support from Bond’s Brewing Company and Sheridan Media alongside sponsorships from Lee and Diane Feather, PO News & Flagstaff Café, Luminous Brewhouse and Black Tooth Brewing Company.

