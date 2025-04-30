Two Broadway Veterans To Attend House Studios Ribbon Cutting

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway is headed West. On May 16th, 2025, two seasoned Broadway performers-James Brown III (Harry Potter & The Cursed Child, Frozen, The Color Purple) and Sean Patrick Higgins (Sleep No More, This Land Was Made)-will officially cut the ribbon on The Studios at Story House Montana, a brand-new film and television production campus nestled in Missoula, Montana.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marks the latest chapter in a creative evolution for Brown and Higgins, who have pivoted from stage to screen not just as performers but as powerhouse producers and entrepreneurs. Together, they've co-founded Story House, Inc., a media and real estate company with a mission to develop original content and infrastructure that reflect heartland values with global reach.

Brown, a Broadway veteran of 12 shows and co-founder of Broadway Style Guide (acquired by TodayTix), now getting his MBA from The Wharton School @ The University of Pennsylania also serves as President & Chief Creative Officer of Story House, Inc. "This is a dream that began with storytelling on stage," says Brown. "Now it expands to the screen, with a full-scale studio campus that invites creators to bring their visions to life against Montana's stunning natural backdrop."

Higgins, a Yale Drama alum whose work spans classical theater and independent film, adds, "Story House Montana is about opportunity-for artists, for crews, for the next generation. We're not just building stages and sets. We're building community."

In addition to the Montana studios, Story House is also developing Story House Village-a 240-acre, live-work-play community currently in Phase 1 development in Sheridan, Wyoming. The Village will serve as a sustainable, multigenerational neighborhood with housing, retail, film production, and equine spaces all integrated into one thoughtfully designed ecosystem.

The Studios at Story House Montana feature over 47 acres/400,000 square feet of production-ready space, sound stages, and backlot capabilities-including plans for Americana streetscapes and train-accessible sets. Just minutes from downtown Missoula and surrounded by breathtaking landscapes, the studios are fully operational for shoots and available for lease.

EVENT DETAILS:

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

May 16, 2025 | 3-5pm (Doors Open at 2pm)

3300 Raser Dr, Missoula, MT 59808

Please RSVP: Maxwell Brown - exec.asst@storyhouse-inc.com

