Tippet Rise's Seventh Season Kicks off This Month

Starting on August 26 and running through September 25, 2022, Tippet Rise Art Center once again welcomes visitors for its seventh concert season with performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. This concert season features 15 performances by some of the most sought-after artists along with rising stars in indoor and outdoor settings.



Tippet Rise opened for hiking and biking and van tours on June 10 and welcomes visitors through September 25. As guests explore the 12,500-acre working ranch via 15 miles of trails, they will experience four new monumental or site-specific works from Patrick Dougherty, Ensamble Studio, Ai Weiwei, and Mark di Suvero.



"We are thrilled to welcome guests back to Tippet Rise to enjoy the union of art, architecture, nature, and world class music," said Peter and Cathy Halstead, co-founders of Tippet Rise Art Center. "We have always believed that musicians benefit from experiencing a bit of poetry, literature, and science. That scientists could open their field to philosophy and poetry. That great discoveries often arose when disciplines intersected. Our wish for our 2022 season and beyond is to create these profound connections between the arts, and for visitors near and far to feel inspired by these visceral interactions, so that they too may make their own dreams, projects, essays, poems, novels, jobs, and futures a reality."



"Music is always about people and Tippet Rise is proud to work with some of the most thoughtful musicians -- composers and performers alike -- working today," said Pedja Mužijević, Tippet Rise's artistic advisor. "This season we are proud to present world premieres of five works whose development was supported through the art center's commissioning program. In some ways, these commissions have been very much shaped by global circumstances. Reena Esmail's new work Sandhiprakash and Bojan Louis's new work Dólii ultimately came about because of cellist Arlen Hlusko and violinist Johnny Gandelsman's respective desire for collaboration with fellow musicians during the early days of the pandemic. Peter and Cathy Halstead were inspired to support one of Ukraine's most important living composers, and commissioned a total of ten works by Valentyn Silvestrov who is now living in exile because of war in Ukraine."



The Tippet Rise commission of Valentyn Silvestrov's recent compositions encompasses five works for solo piano and five works for violin and piano, of which three pieces, two for piano and one for piano and violin, will premiere this summer during the concert season. The cycles are notable for their guileless surfaces, which hide complex sound studies with intimate and rapidly-changing dynamics. Silvestrov's intimate and seemingly simple musical language uses subtle shifts of rhythms, interrupted melodies, and lingering resonances to weave a rich psychological narrative.

Seventh Concert Season

Tippet Rise's 2022 concert season opens on August 26 with the violinist Jennifer Frautschi, an Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient; pianist Zoltán Fejérvári, who won the first prize at the 2017 Concours musical international de Montréal; and Grammy-winning cellist Arlen Hlusko, who performs the world premiere of Reena Esmail's Sandhiprakash, commissioned by Tippet Rise. Also, in concert during the first weekend are violinist Katie Hyun, violists Jordan Bak and Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, and cellist Gabriel Cabezas.



The second week, September 2-4, features acclaimed pianist and Tippet Rise Artistic Advisor Pedja Mužijević offering world premieres of excerpts from Gregory Spears's Seven Days and Ukrainian composer Valentyn Silvestrov's Nine Waltzes, Op. 308 and Four Pieces, Op. 305, commissioned by the art center. Also performing are acclaimed ensemble Sandbox Percussion, a leading proponent of contemporary percussion chamber music; flutists Brandon Patrick George, one of America's leading flute soloists and chamber musicians; Alex Sopp, a multifaceted musician, singer, and visual artist; and internationally celebrated pianist Marc-André Hamelin.



Pianist Richard Goode, one of today's most revered American recitalists, offers an all-Beethoven recital during the third week, held from September 9-11. There are also performances by rising star cellist Sterling Elliott with pianist Wynona Wang, winner of the 2018 Concert Artists Guild International Competition; and violinist Geneva Lewis, recipient of a 2021 Avery Fisher Career Grant, with pianist and composer Audrey Vardanega; the latter two performing the world premiere of composer Valentyn Silvestrov's Two Pieces for Violin and Piano-also commissioned by Tippet Rise.



The esteemed Calidore String Quartet, currently in residence with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's The Bowers Program, returns to Tippet Rise for the fourth week, September 16-18. Joining the quartet will be Canada's Gryphon Trio, winner of three Juno Awards for Classical Album of the Year.



Tippet Rise 2022 season comes to an end on September 23-25 with performances by the Aizuri Quartet, recipients of the Grand Prize and the CAG Management Prize at the 2018 M-Prize Chamber Arts Competition, and pianist Yulianna Avdeeva, who first made waves as the 2010 Chopin Competition First Prize winner. Grammy-winning violinist Johnny Gandelsman performs the last concert of Tippet Rise's 2022 season with selections from This is America, his commissioning project of more than 20 new works for solo violin created by American and US-based composers. The performance will include the world premiere performance of Dólii for guitar, a Tippet Rise commission by Bojan Louis, a poet, composer, and member of the Navajo Nation.



Click here for more detailed information on the 2022 concert season.