Tippet Rise & Friends At Home Fall Presents Fall Lineup
Featuring Performances by the Escher String Quartet, Anne-Marie McDermott, and more.
The fall season of Tippet Rise & Friends at Home, which shares video streams of previously unreleased concerts from past seasons, starts on September 10 with a performance by the Escher String Quartet.
It will continue with performances by pianist Anne-Marie McDermott in October; violinist Vadim Gluzman, cellist Johannes Moser, and pianist Yevgeny Sudbin in November; and pianist Pedja Mužijevic, violonists Jennifer Frautschi and Benjamin Beilman, violists Ayane Kozasa and Nathan Schram, cellist Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir, bassist Anthony Manzo, and oboist James Austin Smith in December.
The concerts will be made available to stream each month at 6pm MT on a Thursday on the Tippet Rise website, tippetrise.org/virtual-events. The free streams will feature special intermission content, including conversations with musicians and segments showcasing some of the 12,000-acre art center's monumental outdoor sculptures, architectural structures, and landscapes. The series is made possible by the art center's cutting-edge in-house recording and video capabilities. Details on the fall season performances are listed below.
Additional Listening and Watching Tippet Rise from Afar
Video footage from the 2018 and 2019 concert seasons is available online and earlier video streams of Tippet Rise & Friends at Home can be viewed here.
Thursday, September 10, 2020, available starting at 6pm MT
Filmed at the Domo sculpture on August 10, 2019
WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: String Quartet No. 23 in F Major, K. 590
Samuel Barber: String Quartet in B Minor, Op. 11, Adagio
Thursday, October 8, 2020, available starting at 6pm MT
Anne-Marie McDermott, piano; Aaron Boyd, violin; Xavier Foley, bass; Emma Resmini, flute; Calidore String Quartet
Filmed at the Olivier Music Barn on September 8, 2018
Johann Sebastian Bach: Piano Concerto,No. 5 in F Minor, BWV 1056
WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART (arr. CARL CZERNY): Piano Concerto No. 20 in D Minor, K.466
Thursday, November 12, 2020, available starting at 6pm MT
Vadim Gluzman, violin; Johannes Moser, cello; Yevgeny Sudbin, piano
Filmed at the Olivier Music Barn on August 4, 2018
ARNO BABADJANIAN: Piano Trio in F Sharp Minor
PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY: Piano Trio in A Minor, Op. 50
Thursday, December 3, 2020, available starting at 6pm MT
Pedja Mužijevic, piano; Jennifer Frautschi and Benjamin Beilman, violin; Ayane Kozasa and Nathan Schram, viola; Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir, cello; Anthony Manzo, bass; James Austin Smith, oboe
Filmed at the Olivier Music Barn and the Domo sculpture on August 23-25, 2019
Joseph Haydn: Divertimento in G Major, Hob II:2
BACH: Keyboard Partita No. 2 in C Minor, BWV 826
GEORG PHILIPP TELEMANN: Fantasia No. 1 for Violin in B-flat Major, TWV 40:14
SUZANNE FARRIN: L'onde della non vostra for Solo Oboe
G.P. TELEMANN: Fantasia No. 2 for Violin Solo in A Minor, TWV 40:25
ANTONÍN DVOŘÁK: Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-flat Major, Op. 87
For more information about Tippet Rise, please visit www.tippetrise.org.