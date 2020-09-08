Tippet Rise & Friends At Home Fall Presents Fall Lineup

Featuring Performances by the Escher String Quartet, Anne-Marie McDermott, and more.

The fall season of Tippet Rise & Friends at Home, which shares video streams of previously unreleased concerts from past seasons, starts on September 10 with a performance by the Escher String Quartet.

It will continue with performances by pianist Anne-Marie McDermott in October; violinist Vadim Gluzman, cellist Johannes Moser, and pianist Yevgeny Sudbin in November; and pianist Pedja Mužijevic, violonists Jennifer Frautschi and Benjamin Beilman, violists Ayane Kozasa and Nathan Schram, cellist Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir, bassist Anthony Manzo, and oboist James Austin Smith in December.



The concerts will be made available to stream each month at 6pm MT on a Thursday on the Tippet Rise website, tippetrise.org/virtual-events. The free streams will feature special intermission content, including conversations with musicians and segments showcasing some of the 12,000-acre art center's monumental outdoor sculptures, architectural structures, and landscapes. The series is made possible by the art center's cutting-edge in-house recording and video capabilities. Details on the fall season performances are listed below.



Video footage from the 2018 and 2019 concert seasons is available online and earlier video streams of Tippet Rise & Friends at Home can be viewed here.



Thursday, September 10, 2020, available starting at 6pm MT

Escher String Quartet

Filmed at the Domo sculpture on August 10, 2019

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: String Quartet No. 23 in F Major, K. 590

Samuel Barber: String Quartet in B Minor, Op. 11, Adagio

Thursday, October 8, 2020, available starting at 6pm MT

Anne-Marie McDermott, piano; Aaron Boyd, violin; Xavier Foley, bass; Emma Resmini, flute; Calidore String Quartet

Filmed at the Olivier Music Barn on September 8, 2018

Johann Sebastian Bach: Piano Concerto,No. 5 in F Minor, BWV 1056

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART (arr. CARL CZERNY): Piano Concerto No. 20 in D Minor, K.466

Thursday, November 12, 2020, available starting at 6pm MT

Vadim Gluzman, violin; Johannes Moser, cello; Yevgeny Sudbin, piano

Filmed at the Olivier Music Barn on August 4, 2018

ARNO BABADJANIAN: Piano Trio in F Sharp Minor

PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY: Piano Trio in A Minor, Op. 50

Thursday, December 3, 2020, available starting at 6pm MT

Pedja Mužijevic, piano; Jennifer Frautschi and Benjamin Beilman, violin; Ayane Kozasa and Nathan Schram, viola; Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir, cello; Anthony Manzo, bass; James Austin Smith, oboe

Filmed at the Olivier Music Barn and the Domo sculpture on August 23-25, 2019

Joseph Haydn: Divertimento in G Major, Hob II:2

BACH: Keyboard Partita No. 2 in C Minor, BWV 826

GEORG PHILIPP TELEMANN: Fantasia No. 1 for Violin in B-flat Major, TWV 40:14

SUZANNE FARRIN: L'onde della non vostra for Solo Oboe

G.P. TELEMANN: Fantasia No. 2 for Violin Solo in A Minor, TWV 40:25

ANTONÍN DVOŘÁK: Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-flat Major, Op. 87







For more information about Tippet Rise, please visit www.tippetrise.org.

