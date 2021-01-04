The Missoula Children's Theatre to Begin 'A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS' Classes

Allow the drama of 2021 to gently unfold for your K-8 student, accompanied by the classic friendship of Frog and Toad! The Missoula Children's Theatre will begin A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS classes on Feb. 2. Classes will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 PM-6 PM and each day March 22-27. There will be no classes March 15-19. Due to COVID, the March 26-27 performances are TBA.

Adapted from Arnold Lobel's timeless books and the Tony-nominated Broadway hit, A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS follows two best forest friends through the season changes of a year. Cheerful Frog and grumpy Toad find lots of ways to have fun together and help each other along life's bumpy paths, when sandwiches get wet and kites won't fly.

Fans of the Frog and Toad books will recognize the wonderful, woodsy characters and roles available in the show, including Turtle, Mouse, Lizard, Snails, Birds, Squirrels, and Moles, as well as Frog and Toad.

The Missoula Children's Theatre has successfully and safely produced children's programs since early summer of 2020, and will continue to do everything possible to ensure a safe and fun environment for every class, every day. Registration for A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS is available at MCTinc.org. Tuition is $175 per student.