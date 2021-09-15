The Ellen Theatre Presents The Kingston Trio

The Kingston Trio, one of the most imitated and envied singing groups of all time, takes to The Ellen Stage Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7:00 PM.

This is the musical threesome that helped create the folk scene of the late 1950s and early 60s, influencing the careers of Joan Baez, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, and many more.

Current members Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton, and Don Marovich - all of whom have intrinsic links to the original group - will perform timeless classics such as "Where Have All the Flowers Gone?", "Tom Dooley", and other hits from the band's five number one albums, great songs that sound as good today as the first time you heard them!

Tickets to The Kingston Trio start at $32.00 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406)-585-5885. For the safety of all, masks are encouraged. Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show time.