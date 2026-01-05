THE TRAGICOMEDY OF JULIA CAESAR Comes to the WYO Theater

This marks Valor Academy's 5th Annual Drama Production
Valor Academy will present its 5th Annual Drama Production: The Tragic Comedy of Julia Caesar by Dave Hammers at the WYO Theater. Performances run January 16 & 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM & 2:00 PM.
Sarah and Dave decide it would be fun to co-direct a play for the drama club—and since they both love Julius Caesar, what could possibly go wrong?
Plenty, as it turns out.
A resident drama diva insists on taking the lead role, rewriting the story to her liking, and adding a post-death dance number. Suddenly, Rome has relocated to Georgia, Brutus has a life-threatening peanut allergy, and a giant killer robot may be on its way to "liberate" Caesar's enemies.
What could go wrong? Absolutely everything—and that's what makes it unforgettable.
