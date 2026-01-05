 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

THE TRAGICOMEDY OF JULIA CAESAR Comes to the WYO Theater

This marks Valor Academy's 5th Annual Drama Production

By: Jan. 05, 2026
THE TRAGICOMEDY OF JULIA CAESAR Comes to the WYO Theater Image

Valor Academy will present its 5th Annual Drama Production: The Tragic Comedy of Julia Caesar by Dave Hammers at the WYO Theater. Performances run January 16 & 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM & 2:00 PM.

Sarah and Dave decide it would be fun to co-direct a play for the drama club—and since they both love Julius Caesar, what could possibly go wrong?

Plenty, as it turns out.

A resident drama diva insists on taking the lead role, rewriting the story to her liking, and adding a post-death dance number. Suddenly, Rome has relocated to Georgia, Brutus has a life-threatening peanut allergy, and a giant killer robot may be on its way to "liberate" Caesar's enemies.

What could go wrong? Absolutely everything—and that's what makes it unforgettable.




Don't Miss a Montana News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos