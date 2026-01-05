THE TRAGICOMEDY OF JULIA CAESAR Comes to the WYO Theater

🎭 NEW! Montana Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montana & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Valor Academy will present its 5th Annual Drama Production: The Tragic Comedy of Julia Caesar by Dave Hammers at the WYO Theater. Performances run January 16 & 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM & 2:00 PM.

Sarah and Dave decide it would be fun to co-direct a play for the drama club—and since they both love Julius Caesar, what could possibly go wrong?

Plenty, as it turns out.

A resident drama diva insists on taking the lead role, rewriting the story to her liking, and adding a post-death dance number. Suddenly, Rome has relocated to Georgia, Brutus has a life-threatening peanut allergy, and a giant killer robot may be on its way to "liberate" Caesar's enemies.

What could go wrong? Absolutely everything—and that's what makes it unforgettable.