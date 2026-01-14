SHIMMER Comes to the WYO

🎭 NEW! Montana Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montana & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Join the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center in a world of wintery wonder as "Shimmer" brings a breathtaking cirque performance to the WYO stage Thursday, Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m.

With aerialists, acrobats and dreamlike choreography, this magical show celebrates the enchantment of the season through movement, light and imagination. Created by a team of cirque professionals, "Shimmer" offers a spellbinding experience for audiences of all ages — a perfect winter escape into beauty and spectacle.

CIRQUE-TACULAR is a New York City based performing arts company focusing on shows that feature elite specialty and acrobatic talent. Under the leadership of Tad Emptage, the group is now complemented by a core of 20 full-time artist-creators and a roster of the nation’s finest and most unique performers. Among their employees and creative staff are world record holders, Olympians, grand champions and the most respected American circus performers working today.

Don’t miss this opportunity to escape into a wonderland of mind-boggling artistry and athleticism with “Shimmer.” Tickets for the show cost $22 for adults, $18 for students and military, $15 for students and $10 for children ages 12 and younger.