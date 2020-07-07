The Dream Big Foundation and Orphan Girl Children's Theatre Offer Free Digital Workshops This Summer

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Dream Big Foundation and Orphan Girl Children's Theatre are offering free summer digital workshops, Montana Standard reports.

The workshops are available via Zoom, for free but donations are accepted. To register, email Jackie at jackiefreeman@orphangirl.org or call 406-782-5657.

The lineup is as follows:

Play Development Workshop with James Venhaus

July 8-9 - 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Ages 11 and up.

This workshop is a table read and discussion of the newest adaptation for the OGCT stage: Bitterroot. Also, a question-and-answer session about being a professional playwright and theater educator with James Venhaus.

Theatre Professional Round Table

July 16 - 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Ages 7 and up. Adults welcome.

Guest artists Danny Henning, NYC (Musical Theatre International); Jeff Feola, NYC (company manager, various national tours); Michael Austin Smalley, Las Vegas (creative director and production designer, Phantom Labs)

Question-and-answer with theater professionals nationwide.

The Art of Choreography with Taryn Quayle

Aug. 4-5

Check OGCT website for updates, including times, age range and description.

The Art of Film Acting with Lily Gladstone

July 21 - 1 to 3 p.m.

Ages 13 and up.

Building upon theatrical performance techniques, explore how to harness your biggest energy onto the screen. Learn how to hit your mark each time, how to stick the landing on your character arc, and how to both engage and ignore that funny little fly-on-the-wall that is a camera lens. This class includes a question-and-answer session with film actor Lily Gladstone.

Musical Theatre Scenes with Jody Reynard

Aug. 12 - 1 to 3 p.m.

Ages 13 and up (this workshop caps at 12 participants)

Join for a journey into the world of musical theater and how to coach musical theater type scenes with a Broadway veteran.

Read more on Montana Standard.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You