INTERNATIONAL GUITAR NIGHT 2026 TOUR To Bring Four World-Class Artists To Montana

The 26th Annual International Guitar Night tour will bring four International Artists to Montana as part of its nationwide run. Performances are scheduled for February 9 at the Wachholz College Center, February 10 at The Myrna Loy, and February 11 at the Ellen Theatre.

International Guitar Night presents a rotating lineup of acoustic musicians drawn from different musical traditions and countries, performing solo sets and collaborative pieces within a single concert. The 2026 tour will feature Alexandr Misko, Taimane, Thu Le, and Lucas Imbiriba, whose work spans fingerstyle guitar, classical repertoire, flamenco, rock, and ukulele performance.

Founded more than 25 years ago, International Guitar Night began as a small concert event in Berkeley, California, and has since expanded into a global touring series. The program emphasizes one-time collaborations and varied musical pairings, with each performance structured to highlight both individual artistry and ensemble exchange.

The 2026 lineup includes Hawaiian ukulele artist Taimane, whose work blends classical, rock, and contemporary influences; Russian fingerstyle guitarist Alexandr Misko, known for percussive techniques and altered tunings; Brazilian guitarist Lucas Imbiriba, whose playing draws from flamenco, classical, Latin American, and rock traditions; and Vietnamese classical guitarist Thu Le, whose repertoire combines Western classical works with global influences.

Performances will take place February 9 at the Wachholz College Center, February 10 at The Myrna Loy, and February 11 at the Ellen Theatre. Ticket information and additional tour details are available through the presenting venues and the International Guitar Night website.