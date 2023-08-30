Pam Tillis Comes to the WYO Theatre

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center opens its 2023-2024 Season with Pam Tillis in Concert Thursday September 7 at 7pm.

Pam Tillis is the daughter of Country Music legend Mel Tillis and multi-media artist Doris Tillis. A singer/songwriter whose compositions have been covered in Country, R&B, Bluegrass and Rock and an actor with a long list of film, TV and stage credits. Tillis’ 1991 debut country album, Put Yourself In My Place, went gold and yielded two No. 1 and two Top 5 singles. Her next three albums – Homeward Looking Angel, Sweetheart’s Dance and Greatest Hits, were all certified platinum. She achieved six No. 1 songs during the ‘90s Country explosion, including “Shake the Sugar Tree,” “Mi Vida Loca,” “When You Walk In The Room,” “In Between Dances,” “Don’t Tell Me What To Do,” and her signature song, “Maybe It Was Memphis.”

The Grammy winner and Grand Ole Opry member’s latest album, 2020’s Looking For A Feeling, finds her doubling down on one of her first loves – songwriting. She wrote seven of the 11 tracks, many reflecting that famous ‘70s Country Rock flavor. And, she is one of the 2022 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame nominees.

Don’t miss the remarkable Pam Tillis in Concert and help the WYO kickstart its 34th Season!

