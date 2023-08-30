Pam Tillis Comes to the WYO Theatre

The performance is on Thursday September 7 at 7pm. 

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
WYO Theater to Present MAMMA MIA! and More in 34th Season Photo 2 WYO Theater to Present MAMMA MIA! and More in 34th Season
Tim Kliphuis and The Rimrock Hot Club Come to The Ellen Theatre Photo 3 Tim Kliphuis and The Rimrock Hot Club Come to The Ellen Theatre

Pam Tillis Comes to the WYO Theatre

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center opens its 2023-2024 Season with Pam Tillis in Concert Thursday September 7 at 7pm. 

Pam Tillis is the daughter of Country Music legend Mel Tillis and multi-media artist Doris Tillis. A singer/songwriter whose compositions have been covered in Country, R&B, Bluegrass and Rock and an actor with a long list of film, TV and stage credits. Tillis’ 1991 debut country album, Put Yourself In My Place, went gold and yielded two No. 1 and two Top 5 singles. Her next three albums – Homeward Looking Angel, Sweetheart’s Dance and Greatest Hits, were all certified platinum. She achieved six No. 1 songs during the ‘90s Country explosion, including “Shake the Sugar Tree,” “Mi Vida Loca,” “When You Walk In The Room,” “In Between Dances,” “Don’t Tell Me What To Do,” and her signature song, “Maybe It Was Memphis.” 

The Grammy winner and Grand Ole Opry member’s latest album, 2020’s Looking For A Feeling, finds her doubling down on one of her first loves – songwriting. She wrote seven of the 11 tracks, many reflecting that famous ‘70s Country Rock flavor. And, she is one of the 2022 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame nominees. 

Don’t miss the remarkable Pam Tillis in Concert and help the WYO kickstart its 34th Season!

Pam Tillis is sponsored by the WYO’s Major Season Sponsors and Jeff Ware & Karmel Timmons.



RELATED STORIES - Montana

1
Tim Kliphuis and The Rimrock Hot Club Come to The Ellen Theatre Photo
Tim Kliphuis and The Rimrock Hot Club Come to The Ellen Theatre

Award-winning gypsy jazz violinist Tim Kliphuis (Holland) will team up with gypsy jazz group Rimrock Hot Club for a special performance at The Ellen Theatre on  Friday, September 29 at 7:30pm. The duo will celebrate the music of the famed musical duo, Stéphane Grappelli and Django Reinhardt.

2
WYO Theater to Present MAMMA MIA! and More in 34th Season Photo
WYO Theater to Present MAMMA MIA! and More in 34th Season

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center has announced its 2023-2024 Season, the 34th for the WYO.

3
Ucross Announces Fall 2023 Artists, Celebrates 40th Anniversary Photo
Ucross Announces Fall 2023 Artists, Celebrates 40th Anniversary

This week, artists from across the nation traveled to Ucross for the start of Fall 2023 session, which marks the 40th anniversary of the acclaimed artist residency program.

4
Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band Comes To Ford Wyoming Center, October 13 Photo
Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band Comes To Ford Wyoming Center, October 13

​​​​​​​Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, the world's finest tribute to Fleetwood Mac will be on the stage at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, WY on Friday, October 13th celebrating the very best of Fleetwood Mac.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Inside Kids Night on Broadway Video Video: Inside Kids Night on Broadway
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
View all Videos

Montana SHOWS

Recommended For You