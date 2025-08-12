NEW VAUDEVILLIANS Comes to the WYO Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Vaudevillians is coming to the WYO this week. The WYO's New Vaudevillians welcome you to another night of Summer Vaudeville! The performance is on August 15.

Join in for an evening of variety, music, and comedy as Vaudeville returns to the WYO for one night only. This fast-paced performance showcases a wide range of local talent, including Vaudeville favorites Danielle Law and Ryan Legler.

Featuring The New Vaudevillian Band led by Kathy McNickle, the evening is full of surprises and fun. With many familiar faces and some fresh acts, the performance promises something for everyone—celebrating the spirit of traditional Vaudeville in the very theater it was made for.