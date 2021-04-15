Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MOMMY'S DEAD AND THEY BURIED HER IN MOSCOW Presented by Nervous Theatre Opens This Weekend

MOMMY'S DEAD centers on siblings Irina, Olya, and Masha, stuck in a remote military town, bored, homesick and wildly over-educated.

Apr. 15, 2021  

Don't miss Nervous Theatre's world premiere, MOMMY'S DEAD AND THEY BURIED HER IN MOSCOW, streaming this weekend: April 16, 17, & 18. This theatre/film hybrid is a contemporary riff on Anton Chekhov's classic Russian play Three Sisters, devised by Nervous Theatre's company of actors and directed by Connor Berkompas.

Watch clips from the production in Nervous Theatre's new trailer:

MOMMY'S DEAD centers on siblings Irina, Olya, and Masha, stuck in a remote military town, bored, homesick and wildly over-educated. Their parents are dead, and things look bleak, but one thought keeps them going - "Moscow. Moscow. Moscow!"

Filmed at The Ellen Theatre in Bozeman, MT, the performance is captured by a single roving camera, following the action, even as it spills off the stage and into corners of the historic theatre.

Virtual tickets for MOMMY'S DEAD are $10.00, with a $25.00 option, allotting all additional profits to the actors. For more info or to purchase tickets to this event, visit NervousTheatre.com. The Ellen Theatre box office can be reached at (406) 585-5885. Site: ellentheatre.org

Please note: this production contains some adult language and mature themes.


