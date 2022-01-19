MCT Surpasses $50k Goal During Holiday Fund Drive, Fundraising Effort Matched By Craig and Ellen Langel

MCT, Inc., home of Missoula Children's Theatre and Missoula Community Theatre, raised $57,867.43 over the holiday season, which was generously matched by Craig & Ellen Langel, for a grand total of $115,734.86

The "50K for 50 Years" campaign was a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of The Missoula Children's Theatre's International Tour. Although the Langel family originally agreed to match every dollar raised up to $50,000. When our fundraising total was announced, Craig Langel said, "With the support of the community, we have collectively made a positive impact on the organization we all love. In that spirit, we have decided that our matching gift will be a true matching gift; $57,867.43."

Despite the pandemic, MCT has safely and successfully completed more than 250 residency weeks in more than 35 states since August of 2020 and looks forward to visiting nearly 350 locations across North America by May 2022.

MCT's Executive Director, Michael McGill said, "As arts organizations around the country struggle to get back on their feet, MCT seeks to serve our mission regardless of the difficulties. Support like the Langels' challenge match, allows us to keep sending our programs where they are needed, even in these challenging times! The Langels have helped us navigate many obstacles and they, together with our other supporters and patrons, keep the dream alive."